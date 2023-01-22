FanDuel Ohio promo code: NFL Playoffs $200 bonus bets offer back again Sunday

Place your first NFL wager on Sunday with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Bettors who have yet to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook in the Buckeye State can follow our links to unlock the best welcome bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK BONUS BETS

BET $5, GET $200 CLAIM OFFER

The FanDuel Ohio promo code gives customers $200 in bonus bets for placing a $5 wager. And it doesn’t matter of your bet wins or loses.

FanDuel has quickly become the go-to option for sports fans in Ohio. There are countless betting options, especially for NFL games. Bengals fans have a big game on Sunday afternoon, and there is another bonus to use on the FanDuel app after the welcome offer.

Sign up here to activate the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Place your first $5 wager on the NFL and receive $200 in bonus bets.

Gain $200 in Bonus Bets with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

This offer is available to anyone in Ohio who has yet to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. During registration, you will be asked info to verify your identity. You have to be at least 21 years old to bet in Ohio.

You can have your account ready in just a few minutes. Follow our guide to start betting on FanDuel.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Ohio promo code and register. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Customers can wager from within the OH state lines on the mobile app. Deposit at least $10. There are several payment methods to choose from, including PayPal and online banking. Place a $5 wager on an NFL game.

FanDuel will award you with $200 in bonus bets just for placing your first $5 wager.

Best FanDuel Ohio Promo Code for Bengals Fans

The Bengals have a chance to make it back to the AFC Championship. But they have to get through the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo is favored by 5.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook.

On the app, you will find prop options for Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, and other players on the Bengals. You can also place live bets during the game. This gives you the chance to hedge your pre-game wagers. FanDuel has a guide that explains all of the betting methods. This is great for customers who are new to sports betting apps.

Another Promotion for the Cowboys vs. 49ers

Once the Bengals game is over, it will be the Cowboys vs. 49ers to end the NFL Divisional Round. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points. Go to the promotions page to find more bonuses after the promo code offer. Use a no sweat same game parlay for this matchup. If you lose a 3+ leg parlay, FanDuel will give you a bonus refund for a second chance.

FanDuel is offering one of the more entertaining promotions for the Super Bowl. Rob Gronkowski will be kicking a field goal live during a commercial. If he hits, customers will win a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets. To stay in the action without spending money, check out the free-to-play contests.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for the NFL Playoffs. Claim $200 in bonus bets by placing your first $5 wager on an NFL game.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.