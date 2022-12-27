FanDuel Ohio promo: $100 bonus sets up launch weekend special

The FanDuel Ohio promo is getting players ready for lift-off this weekend with a $100 bonus that then paves the way for a separate go-live offer (which will be announced this weekend). In essence, those who get in the door before things officially go live will be able to maximize the upside.

FanDuel Sportsbook OHIO PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Any link on this page automatically applies our exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo to activate this bonus. With it, the pre-registrant can claim $100 worth of bonus bets when they login on New Year’s Day.

Ohioans claiming this can’t-miss sign-up bonus should have a great opportunity to make good use of it in January. After all, the $100 is not limited in terms of wager type or sporting market. Therefore, the new Caesars Sportsbook patron can pick any January action bet on. That could mean one of the 14 NFL games on New Year’s Day or the four bowl games on January 2. The new user could wager on the NBA, soccer, NHL, or college basketball, too, if they wish.

To instantly engage the promo for FanDuel Ohio that sets aside $100 of house money for pre-registrants, click here.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Promises Pre-Regs $100 at Launch

Ohio residents have a few more days to secure pre-registration bonuses at their favorite sportsbooks. After all, those deals dry up when the state goes live with online sports betting on January 1. Letting that launch day arrive without claiming early sign-up bonuses just doesn’t make sense. Many of those promotions involve no risk or major initial outlay and promise a guaranteed payout.

For example, with an exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo, residents can secure $100 worth of bonus bets. All that interested Ohioans need to do is click a link on this page and create a new account. As a result, when they login during the January 1 launch, they’ll collect $100. That $100 serves as a pot of unrestricted bonus betting funds. The new user can subsequently wager that cash on any sports with any bet types.

Quick and Easy Steps to Secure $100 Launch Day Bonus Now

The icing on the cake for this page’s promotion is how easy it is to secure. As a matter of fact, it should only take a couple minutes to sign up and reserve your $100 bonus. The four simple steps below will help you navigate the process with ease:

Firstly, click here to automatically lock in the FanDuel Ohio promo that activates this bonus.

to automatically lock in the FanDuel Ohio promo that activates this bonus. Subsequently, you must create your new FD Sportsbook account by inputting all necessary data. To clarify, this is where FanDuel will ask for your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

After that, the “hard” work is done and you can simply wait for the New Year’s Day launch. Consequently, when that day arrives, you can login to your account and claim your $100 bonus.

Lastly, you can place your $100 worth of bets, keeping any profits you eventually earn.

Gain Access to Daily Bonuses with FanDuel Ohio Promo

This page’s FanDuel Ohio promo is the perfect way to start a patronage with an elite sportsbook. However, just because you start with a great bonus, doesn’t mean that you won’t get further treats. In fact, FanDuel Sportsbook constantly provides a wealth of bonus offers for its patrons. Using the app’s Promos tab, patrons can opt into any number of other offers. You will gain access to risk-free wagers, deposit matches, parlay insurances, profit boosts, and more.

To clarify, here are some current offers that FanDuel patrons in other states are enjoying today:

Reward Machine provides a chance at up to $2,000 in casino bonuses everyday.

‘Tis the Season Casino Bonus rewards players with $5 every day they play Fruit Shop Christmas, Aloha Christmas, or Jingle Spin this week.

Daily Free-to-Play Games like NBA Perfect Picks and Hi Lo.

Exclusive Daily Parlays like Darius Butler SGP of the Day.

To instantly engage the promo for FanDuel Ohio that sets aside $100 of house money for pre-registrants, click here.