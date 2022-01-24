FanDuel promo delivers $1K risk-free bet, 30-1 odds for NFL Conference Championship Games

A huge sports week that caps off with a pair of NFL Conference Championship Games sets the stage for the latest FanDuel promo, one that provides bettors in New York and in all other states where the app runs with the ability to score one of two bonuses.

The latest FanDuel promo presents the opportunity to select between 30-1 odds for 49ers-Rams or Bengals-Chiefs and a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

The Super Bowl will be here soon, which means the top online sportsbooks are looking to bring in new customers ahead of the biggest single-day betting event of the year. With New York launching legal sports betting a few weeks ago, the competition among top apps remains strong in the Empire State, but customers everywhere can benefit from these FanDuel promos.

Below, we’ll tackle the key details on each and explain how to sign up to hit the ground running.

The latest FanDuel promo to close out January offers two different options. Grab 30-1 odds on either conference championship game right here. Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet right here.

Best FanDuel Promo Right Now

Throughout the NFL postseason, FanDuel has offered bettors the ability to wager with 30-1 odds on any team to win any game. That offer is back for one more round of games as new players can wager $5 to win $15o in cash on any of the four remaining teams set to play this weekend.

This week, the Chiefs come in as the biggest favorite on the board, favored around -300 on the moneyline. That means in order to win $150 on a Kansas City victory over Cincinnati, a bettor would have wager $450 on the Chiefs. But not with this FanDuel promo, which is available to both players in New York and elsewhere, that requires just a simple $5 wager.

The Chiefs present the most significant value when it comes this offer, but bettors can back any of the other three teams remaining. Best of all, players don’t need to wait until kickoff to take advantage of this promo. Opt-in now by signing up, making a $10 minimum deposit, and back any team to win.

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that this FanDuel promo returns cold, hard cash — not site credit – which means funds will be immediately accessible to make a withdraw.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet FanDuel Promo

Bettors who are looking for a more immediate result can instead utilize a $1,000 risk-free first bet on any NBA, NHL, or college basketball game this week. Of course, they can also back any moneyline, game total, or point spread on 49ers-Rams or Bengals-Chiefs. With this FanDuel promo, which is also available to those in New York and in plenty of other states, losing bets will be refunded with site credit.

How to Sign Up

First, note that both FanDuel Sportsbook promos currently run in New York and the following states: NJ, PA, CT, VA, WV, TN, CO, AZ, WY, IN, IA, MI, IL. It is expected that the app will launch when Louisiana online sports betting goes live in the coming days.

