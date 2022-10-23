FanDuel promo code: $1,000 no sweat bet for NFL Sunday, MLB Playoffs

Sports bettors are in for a treat on Sunday with NFL and MLB Playoffs action of tap and our FanDuel promo code offer comes with a huge bonus. New users who click on any of the links on this page will receive a $1,000 no sweat first bet to use on any game this week.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET BET NOW

The no sweat first bet offer from FanDuel Sportsbook gives all new users two chances to earn their first victory. You can activate this sensational FanDuel promo code offer by clicking on any of the links on this page.

Sunday’s action kicks off a 1:00 PM ET with a slew of NFL Week 7 games. That will be followed just over an hour later by first pitch of Game 5 of the NLCS, where the Philadelphia Phillies will look to eliminate the San Diego Padres. After a late afternoon slate of NFL games, the New York Yankees will attempt to stave off elimination when they battle the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. The night will wrap up with Steelers-Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code offer and lock in your $1,000 no sweat first bet.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Includes $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Rather than limit prospective bettors to one specific league or bet type, FanDuel Sportsbook has opted to give players the chance to select any game or player market in any sports league. That means if you want to use your no sweat bet of up to $1,000 on the Phillies-Padres game in the early afternoon, you can do so on a moneyline, spread, or over/under bet. If that wager settles as a loss, you will get back free bets to use on another game.

You could conceivably use those free bets on a number of games, including the remaining NFL Week 7 or MLB games, as well as the NBA and NHL. The flexibility in the initial wager, as well as how to use the free bets following a loss, make this FanDuel promo code offer so enticing.

Three Featured Parlays

FanDuel Sportsbook has three featured parlay offers for Sunday’s action. Each features a well-known name in the sports media world. The Bill Simmons parlay includes the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks to win at +416 odds. The Kay Adams parlay features Mark Andrews to score a TD, Derrick Henry to score a TD, and Tee Higgins to record 60+ receiving yards at combined odds of +332. Finally, the Colin Cowherd same game parlay features four picks. This includes over 44.5 total points in Steelers-Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers +14.5, Tyreek Hill to record 60+ receiving yards, and Jaylen Waddle to record 50+ receiving yards at +372 odds.

How to Register with Our FanDuel Promo Code

It only takes a couple of minutes to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Keep in mind that clicking on any of the links on this page eliminates the need to manually enter a FanDuel promo code, since our links will do that automatically. Follow these instructions to register for an account today:

Click here to apply the FanDuel promo code.

to apply the FanDuel promo code. Fill out the required information sections.

Select a deposit method and add money to your account.

Pick any game taking place on Sunday.

Wager up to $1,000 on any game or player market.

If your first bet loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue a site credit refund of up to $1,000. This will convey in the form of free bets, which you can use on other games with available odds.

Apply our FanDuel promo code by clicking here to receive a $1,000 no sweat first bet.