FanDuel promo code: 10x Your Bet for 4th of July MLB games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

An action-packed Independence Day is here, so lock in our FanDuel promo code offer before the must-see MLB action and 10x your first bet for up to $200 in bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $200!

10X YOUR BET! CLAIM OFFER

New FanDuel Sportsbook customers who activate our FanDuel promo code links can score up to $200 in bonus bets today. Wager as much as $20 on any MLB game or a different sport, and FanDuel will multiply your stake by ten for a guaranteed bonus bet payout.

FanDuel introduced the “10x Your First Bet” offer ahead of a busy Fourth of July. Fans and bettors have a full MLB slate on deck, featuring epic showdowns like Orioles-Yankees, Mets-Diamondbacks, and Angels-Padres. In addition, the opening round of Wimbledon continues through the early afternoon while Joey Chestnut aims to defend his title in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Bet up to $20 on any event today, and FanDuel will give you a 10x payment in bonus bets, win or lose.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook through our FanDuel promo code links here and turn a $20 bet into $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code Nets New Customers ‘Bet $20, Get $200’ Deal for 4th of July

FanDuel launched its newest welcome offer two days before the holiday. Every new user who registers through this post qualifies for a bonus bet payout. The question, however, is how much FanDuel will boost their bankroll after tonight.

Complete a brief registration and place a cash wager on any eligible betting market, like MLB or Wimbledon. FanDuel’s promotion pays users 10x the amount of their opening wager in bonus bets. So if you bet $5 on a game, FanDuel will drop $50 worth of bonus bets into your account. While everyone has a different budget, it makes the most sense to max out the offer and turn a $20 wager into a $200 payout. Otherwise, you’d leave a large reward on the table.

FanDuel Promo Code Instructions

Although FanDuel’s “Bet $20, Get $200” deal is brand new, the offer has a limited activation window. Take a moment to read the step-by-step guide below, and you’ll learn how you multiply your first bet after a win or loss:

Click here to activate our FanDuel promo code links. The links within this post trigger the promo code on your behalf.

Provide all vital personal information and create an account.

Make a cash deposit using one of FanDuel’s accepted banking methods.

Place up to $20 on any eligible betting market, including MLB or Wimbledon.

Receive bonus bets worth 10x your qualifying wager (max. value $200) after your bet settles. FanDuel still pays cash winnings to victorious bettors.

Let Freedom ‘Ding’

It just so happens that Independence Day lines up with one of FanDuel’s best MLB-themed traditions. All day, new and existing FanDuel customers can opt into the “Dinger Tuesdays” promotion, a weekly deal putting bonus bets in the pocket of home run bettors.

The “Dinger Tuesdays” deal requires a $25+ stake on any player to hit a home run. The bet still settles as a win if the batter goes yard, but FanDuel will pay $5 in bonus bets for every homer hit during the game. For example, a bettor who puts $25 on Shohei Ohtani to launch another home run can earn up to $25 in bonus bets if Mike Trout, Fernando Tatis Jr., and other sluggers in the Angels-Padres game hit one over the fence.

Click here to score a “Bet $20, Get $200” offer through our new FanDuel promo code links.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $200!

10X YOUR BET! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.