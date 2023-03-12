FanDuel promo code: 10x your March Madness bet, get $200 bonus bets

Take on any game this weekend with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New customers who register before the day ends will receive bonus bets worth 10x their initial wager on the NBA, college basketball, or any other eligible sport.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $200 BONUS BETS!

10X YOUR BET BET NOW

Sign up through our FanDuel promo code offer to 10x your first bet. FanDuel Sportsbook gives players a bonus bet payout as high as $200 once their first wager settles as a win or loss.

First-time FanDuel customers have a no-brainer welcome offer on the eve of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Bet up to $20 on any game in college hoops, the NBA, or an event like The PLAYERS Championship or World Baseball Classic, and get 10x your qualifying stake in bonus bets. That means players can earn up to $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, after signing up through this post.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook with our new FanDuel promo code links here and take advantage of the site’s “Bet $20, Get $200” bonus bet promotion.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Triggers Guaranteed Bonus Bets up to $200

It’s one thing to join FanDuel for its competitive odds and exclusive promotions. But if you need another reason, consider the site’s no-brainer welcome offer promising up to $200 in bonus bets.

Create an account, then place your first cash bet on any available market. If you decide to bet $5 on a game like Penn State-Purdue, FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets no matter what. If you want to bet $10 on Team USA to defeat Mexico in the WBC, expect $100 in bonus bets soon afterward.

Bettors can wager as much as $20 and still qualify for the 10x promotion. Although everyone’s threshold and budgets differ, we recommend betting the full $20 to receive the maximum $200, especially with March Madness tipping off this Tuesday.

Activating FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New customers can enable FanDuel’s welcome offer through the links and banners within this post. Follow below to score up to $200 in bonus bets this weekend:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code offer. Players won’t need to input a promo code manually.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other vital account information.

Make a qualifying cash deposit using one of FanDuel’s funding methods.

Place up to $20 on any eligible betting market.

Receive bonus bets worth 10x your qualifying stake (max. $200).

The bonus bets take effect after a win or loss, so bettors still have room to win cash profit.

CBB and NBA Super Boosts

FanDuel Sportsbook has not one but two must-have boosts for Sunday’s college and NBA action. Find both boosts on FanDuel’s homepage before they expire this afternoon.

First, the site has an NCAAB super boost placing +120 odds (prev. -125) on Houston and Purdue to win their respective conference titles. No. 1 Houston is a 6.5-point favorite against AAC rival Memphis, while No. 5 Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite over Big Ten underdog Penn State.

The other boost is tailored toward tonight’s NBA. FanDuel offers +150 odds (prev. +125) on the 76ers and Lakers to win. Philly is a 7.5-point favorite at home against the Wizards, while LA is favored by three points against the visiting Knicks.

Click here to activate our FanDuel promo code offer and 10x your first bet this weekend for up to $200 in bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $200 BONUS BETS!

10X YOUR BET BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.