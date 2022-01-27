FanDuel promo code powers 2 bonuses for run up to NFL Championship Sunday

NFL Championship Sunday will be here soon and the latest FanDuel promo code delivers to bettors located in the NY online sports betting market and those in other states where the app is live a can’t-miss run of bonuses. Whether it’s locking in either NFL conference championship game with a huge odds boost, checking out a $1,000 risk-free bet on hockey, basketball, or football games, or diving in with risk-free same game parlays, there’s no shortage of ways to wager and win in the coming days.

The latest FanDuel promo code is bringing huge value to New York bettors as well as to those who are currently in other legal betting states. With 30-1 odds on either game that deliver a bet $5 to win $150 cash payout or a $1,000 risk-free bet, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new players a choice between how to use these aggressive bonuses.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL PLAYOFF GAME CLAIM OFFER

This weekend marks the final pairing of NFL games prior to Super Bowl 56 and that means the mad dash that is one of the busiest sports betting periods of the year is about to begin.

Click here to lock in a $1,000 risk-free first bet. Automatically activate the top FanDuel promo code to get 30-1 NFL odds right here.

FanDuel Promo Code for Championship Weekend

With new state launches in New York and Louisiana and the run for awesome promos leading up to game next month already rolling out, there’s plenty of value to be had out on the open market. The latest FanDuel promo code brings a championship-level bonus for championship-level action. Whether it’s kicking off the weekend by going all-in with a huge risk-free first bet or simply locking in any four of the NFL teams in action Sunday to win, there’s significant value in play.

The first thing to know about the risk-free first bet offer available through the latest FanDuel promo code in states such as New York is that although it comes with a $1,000 max out, new players can deposit and wager amounts as low as $10. In other words, a bettor doesn’t have to come in with an aggressive first bet. Then again, players who want to bet big with some protection will have the chance to do so.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

30-1 NFL Odds

As for the NFL 30-1 odds bonus, the key here is that winning wagers pay out in cash. Traditionally speaking, most sportsbook bonuses will yield site credit cash, not real-money cash, which then must be played through in order to make available to withdraw. That’s not the case with this bet $5 to win $150 FanDuel promo code bonus. Winning bets will be paid in cash, meaning it’s not subjected to those playthough requirements.

With the ability to back any team to win, bettors in states like Louisiana and New York (among several others) will likely gravitate towards the Chiefs, who enter this weekend as the biggest favorite among the two games. Typically a bettor would have to wager somewhere between $450-$500 on a Kansas City victory to secure a $150 moneyline payout. In this way, the savings and value of this special are obvious.

Signing Up

When Louisiana online sports betting officially goes live Friday morning, it will become the latest state with access to this FanDuel promo code. It joins states like New Jersey, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan.