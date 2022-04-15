FanDuel promo code launches $1,000 risk-free bet out of the park

The second half of April is always a busy sports month and fans can take advantage of the activity with this FanDuel promo code. The NBA playoffs start this weekend and the MLB regular season is kicking into high gear.

New players can sign up with any of the links on this page to access this FanDuel promo code. These new users can place a $1,000 risk-free first bet on any NBA or MLB game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

RISK-FREE FIRST BET BET NOW

This is going to be a massive weekend for sports fans. Baseball is back, which means dozens of games every weekend. Meanwhile, there are 10 NBA games with the end of the play-in tournament and the start of the playoffs. In other words, there are going to be plenty of games for sports fans to watch.

Find a spot on the couch and grab this FanDuel promo code. This $1,000 risk-free bet is one of the largest on the market and it’s applicable to any NBA or MLB game.

Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 risk-free bet for MLB or NBA.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Step up to the plate with this $1,000 risk-free bet. This specific promotion is one of the most popular and the easiest way to get it is with this FanDuel promo code.

For what it’s worth, new users don’t need to place a $1,000 wager to start. Rather, this FanDuel promo code will provide up to $1,000 in insurance. Someone who loses on a $100 wager will receive $100 in bonus credit. Similarly, a player who misses on a $1,000 bet will receive $1,000 in bonus credit.

The choice is entirely in the hands of the players. Of course, anyone who makes a winning bet won’t need a second chance. Players who win that initial wager will win straight cash, not bonus credit.

What to Bet on With This FanDuel Promo Code

Although an offseason lockout put the 2022 season in jeopardy, baseball is back in a big way. One weekend is in the books and now it’s non-stop action until October.

MLB is always in the spotlight in April, but it’s time to share the stage with the NBA playoffs. After the final two play-in games on Friday, the field of 16 will be set. Saturday and Sunday feature four games each. The first round is starting off with a bang this weekend.

Remember, this FanDuel promo code can be applied to any MLB or NBA game this weekend. It’s an easy way to start off with a forgiving backstop when betting on baseball.

Downloading the App

For the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the app. Follow this walkthrough to get started:

Click here to automatically apply this promo code.

to automatically apply this promo code. After being redirected to a landing page, input identifying information to create an account.

Make a deposit in the amount you plan to place on your risk-free bet.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place your first wager on any MLB or NBA game this weekend.

This offer is available in states where the FanDuel Sportsbook app is available, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan, and more.

Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 risk-free bet for MLB or NBA.