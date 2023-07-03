FanDuel promo code: Bet $20 on MLB, get $200 bonus bets no matter what

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get in on the action with this FanDuel promo code offer and start off with an easy MLB win. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that’s exactly what this new promotion provides.

Activating this FanDuel promo code offer is the key to winning $200 in bonus bets. Anyone who downloads the app and places a $10 wager on any MLB game. That will trigger this guaranteed bonus.

There are a ton of options for bettors in baseball today. With that said, a bet on any game will be an automatic win when it comes to this promo. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country Great promos like this one are a big reason why. Bettors who download the app will be eligible for this new promotion.

Click this link and download the app to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Next, bet $10 on any game to win $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Offer in the App

New bettors who take advantage of this offer will be able to secure a 20-1 payout. Betting on baseball can be unpredictable, but this FanDuel promo is taking away that uncertainty.

Remember, all it takes is a $10 wager on any game to win $200 in bonus bets. From there, bettors will have extra bonus bets to use on other MLB games, Wimbledon, golf, and any other available market.

It’s important to highlight the fact that this promo is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. While bettors can sign up from a computer, you must download the app to get a $200 payout.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code

This offer is only available for first-time depositors in the app. Here’s a quick rundown of the necessary sign-up steps on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code to lock in this bonus.

After reaching a sign-up landing page, create an account by filling in the required fields with basic information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for these bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $10 first bet on MLB or any other game this week. Win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Bet on MLB This Week

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best places to go for baseball bettors. This 20-1 guaranteed payout is an easy way to hit the ground running but there are other promos available. Sign up and check out the promotions page in the app for other deals. On Tuesdays, bettors can opt into a “Dinger Tuesday” special. Place a wager on any player to hit a home run. For every home run hit by any player in that game, bettors will receive a $5 bonus bet. That’s just one of many great promos available.

