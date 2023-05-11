FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 on NBA, get $150 bonus for Celtics-76ers, Nuggets-Suns

FanDuel Sportsbook took all the stress and sweating out of its brand new registration promotion, perfect for NBA playoff action. A FanDuel promo code activates a Bet $5, Get $150 bonus opportunity that pays out no matter what.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

To clarify, any $5+ initial wager, win or lose, unlocks $150 worth of unrestricted bonus bets to use however you wish. Better still, each link on this page automatically engages that FanDuel promo code for you, making bonus acquisition easy work.

This page’s promotion is a no-brainer way to free up bonus bets you can use on the NBA Playoffs.. The league has its dream scenario right now, with four conference semifinal Game 6s on-deck. The first two of those get underway tonight at 7:30p ET and 10p ET. The Celtics and Sixers start the evening with the latter looking to close things out at home. Afterwards, the Suns will look to defend their own home court and force a Game 7 in Denver. You can use this promotion’s bonus bets to wager on any part of this action or tomorrow’s two games.

Click here to directly install the FanDuel promo code that unlocks this slam-dunk Bet $5, Get $150 bonus bets opportunity.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates Bet $5, Get $150 Opportunity

There’s only one thing that could possibly make the start of the NBA and NHL Playoffs more exciting. That one thing is the ability to collect $150 worth of bonus bets automatically from FanDuel Sportsbook. Our links install a FanDuel promo code for you that triggers a Bet $5, Get $150 bonus opportunity. By locking in any $5+ initial wager, regardless of its outcome, sign-ups are promised $150 in bonus bets.

If the qualifying wager does end up a winner, the new patron sees those profits in addition to the $150 bonus. The $150 works as a pool of house funds from which the sign-up can create any bonus bets they want. To clarify, new members get to make bets in any increments, in any sports markets, using any wager types. Prop bets, parlays, adjusted spreads/totals, moneylines and more are valid options here. It’s easy to see how this is a must-have with the upcoming playoff games on-tap. Furthermore, any profits you earn with your $150 worth of bonus bets turn into withdrawable cash.

Nuggets-Suns Game 6 Prop Bet Options

Michael Porter Jr nailed a 3-pointer for Game 5’s first points. Denver ran with that momentum to earn their 118-102 home victory that secured a 3-2 series lead. If Porter Jr is going to collect the game’s first basket again tonight, he will have to do so on the road in Phoenix. The Nuggets are currently 2.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

This page’s FanDuel promo code lets you branch out into areas outside of spreads and totals, though. As such, you are free to try your luck in the First Basket market, if you wish. The FanDuel app provides exciting options like its popular Method of First Basket prop. To clarify, this prop combines the game’s first scorer with the way in which they will score. This is an inviting option to have at-hand with this page’s promotion. That’s especially true for new users’ qualifying wagers. After all, the bet settles with the game’s first points, freeing up your bonus bets as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the odds on these prop options can produce some massive returns. Here are some of our favorite options in this category for the Nuggets-Suns Game 6:

Michael Porter Jr – Three Point Field Goal (+2100).

Cameron Payne – Other (+4000).

Devin Booker – Three Point Field Goal (+1700).

Nikola Jokic – Layup (+1900).

Kevin Durant – Free Throw (+4000).

Simple Steps to Implementing FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook knows how to build a must-have registration promotion. For example, this page’s promotion coughs up bonus bets automatically just for placing a small qualifying wager. Additionally, though, you can register and secure this bonus in just minutes using these four easy steps:

Firstly, click here or another link on this page to install our FanDuel promo code.

or another link on this page to install our FanDuel promo code. After that, input any required data fields to register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. To clarify, you will need to give info like your full name, home address, and birthdate.

Thirdly, deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the bonus offer.

At last, lock in any $5+ first bet, unlocking $150 worth of bonus bets.

Participating states: CO, CT, NJ, NY, WV, WY, IA, IL, IN, MA, MD, MI, AZ, KS, LA, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Click here to directly install the FanDuel promo code that unlocks this slam-dunk Bet $5, Get $150 bonus bets opportunity.