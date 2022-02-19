FanDuel promo code gives $1,000 risk-free bet during NBA All-Star Weekend

It’s going to be a huge weekend in the sports weekend and this FanDuel promo code is upping the stakes on the action. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to go big.

New users who sign up with any of the links on the page will automatically trigger this FanDuel promo code. These new players will be able to place their first wager risk-free up to $1,000.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

What can bettors place wagers on this weekend? The NBA’s All-Star Weekend is here, the NHL regular season is in full swing, and college basketball is approaching March Madness. Get in on the action with the latest FanDuel promo code.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code. New users will be able to place a risk-free bet up to $1,000 on their first real-money wager.

Grab a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet With FanDuel Promo Code

This $1,000 risk-free bet is one of the best new-user promos available this weekend. It’s among the highest-value options on the board for bettors. Anyone who signs up with this FanDuel promo code will automatically earn this risk-free bet.

Place any wager on any market and this FanDuel promo code will back you up. Someone who places a $500 wager will be eligible for a $500 refund. A player who wagers $750 will earn a $750 refund.

Of course, players who win their first real-money wager will not get a refund. They will simply get the money that they won on that bet. It’s a great way to start things off.

Claiming the FanDuel Promo Code

This FanDuel promo code is the easiest way to grab a $1,000 risk-free bet for this weekend. This offer is only for new users, who can get started by following the step-by-step guide below:

here or on any of the links on the page to automatically trigger this FanDuel promo code. Clickor on any of the links on the page to automatically trigger this FanDuel promo code.

Input basic identifying information to create your account.

After creating your account, make a deposit in the amount you want to put on your first wager.

Make your first bet risk-free up to $1,000.

Anyone who loses that first bet will receive an automatic refund in the amount they wagered, capping out at $1,000.

This FanDuel promo code is available to new users in a variety of states including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

How to Bet This Weekend

There are a ton of games this weekend. Football season might be over, but there are a ton of options out there for bettors this weekend. NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing and the NHL’s regular season continues.

But college basketball season is about to take center stage. March Madness is right around the corner and the NCAA Tournament is one of the biggest times of the year for sports bettors.

This FanDuel promo code is a great way to get started before March Madness.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code. New users will be able to place a risk-free bet up to $1,000 on their first real-money wager.