FanDuel promo code for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight scores $1,000 no-sweat bet

Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in boxing and the latest FanDuel promo code offer is one way to bet on his fight today. Paul is facing off with Tommy Fury, the brother of two-time heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Activate this FanDuel promo code offer by signing up with the links on this page and unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Players can go big on Jake Paul or Tommy Fury. Any losses will trigger an immediate refund in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the stakes on today’s highly-anticipated Paul-Fury bout. With that said, this new promotion is applicable to a wide range of markets, including Paul-Fury, the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and more. Let’s take a closer look at how players can activate this exclusive offer.

New players can claim a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury with this FanDuel promo code offer. Click here to get in on the action.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Bet $1K on Jake Paul

This no-sweat bet is one of the more unique offers on the market. New players who sign up and activate this offer will be able to place a first bet of up to $1,000 on Paul-Fury.

Anyone who wins will take home straight cash. That’s about as simple as it gets. However, anyone who loses will receive a complete refund in bonus bets.

For example, someone who loses on a $200 wager will receive $200 back in bonus bets. In other words, players who lose on this afternoon’s Jake Paul fight will still have a chance to win on the NBA or college basketball later today.

Activating This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up and activating this offer is a quick and hassle-free process. New users can register from a computer or mobile device, but we recommend downloading the app after creating an account. Here’s a full walkthrough of the sign-up process:

Click on any of the links above or below to automatically enable this offer. There is no need for a physical promo code.

Set up a new account by providing the necessary sign-up information and making a cash deposit.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app straight from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on Paul-Fury, college basketball, the NBA, or any other market.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

For better or worse, Jake Paul is one of the faces of boxing right now. The YouTuber turned boxer is still an amateur but he is undefeated after a string of wins against YouTubers, retired NBA players, and washed-up MMA fighters. Tommy Fury will be the most polished boxer he’s ever faced.

Although Paul is seen as the slight favorite in this matchup, anything can happen when two fighters step into the ring. One punch can completely change a fight. Take some of the uncertainty out of this match by grabbing this no-sweat bet.

