FanDuel promo code for NBA: $2,500 no-sweat first bet

Today’s NBA schedule features five nationally-televised games and you can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer for a $2,500 no-sweat bet. This offer is a sensational one, as it’s the largest such offer in the industry. Meanwhile Ohio players can catch a $100 early sign up offer this holiday right here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $2,500!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Any new player who signs up via the links on this page will activate our FanDuel promo code. Doing so will unlock the $2,500 no-sweat first bet promo, which will back your first cash wager with up to $2,500 in free bets.

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will tip off at noon and will be followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. The Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks before the Memphis Grizzlies face the Golden State Warriors. Finally, the Denver Nuggets will play host to the Phoenix Suns.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code for any Christmas Day NBA games and secure a $2,500 no-sweat first bet. Click here to activate our FanDuel Ohio promo for a $100 bonus and three months of NBA League Pass.

Lock-In a $2,500 No-Sweat First Bet with Our FanDuel Promo Code

Prospective players who are looking for an incredible new user promo need look no further than FanDuel Sportsbook. Today, in fact, is the final day of the sportsbook’s $2,500 no-sweat first bet, making this the ultimate gift under the tree. Players who sign up and wager on any Christmas Day NBA game will lock in $2,500 in first bet insurance.

That means if you want to wager $800 on the New York Knicks to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, you’re free to do so. You could choose instead to bet $300 on Luka Doncic to record a triple-double at longer odds in pursuit of a larger payout. Either way, a win will return your wager plus a cash profit. A loss won’t mark the end, as FanDuel would issue up to $2,500 back to your account in free bets to use on other games. This includes games in the NBA, NFL, NHL, college football, college basketball, soccer, and more.

How to Register with Our FanDuel Promo Code

All players who sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account will be eligible for a no-sweat first bet of up to $2,500. The registration process is rather simple and only takes a few minutes to complete. Follow these instructions to register ahead of the NBA game of your choice:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

to apply our FanDuel promo code. Provide any of the necessary information to set up an account.

Choose any of the available deposit methods.

Select any game and wager up to $2,500 on any betting market.

If your first real-money bet settles as a win, you’ll earn a cash profit and get back your wager. However, if your bet loses, you will get back free bets totaling up to $2,500.

FanDuel Ohio Provides $100 Bonus, NBA League Pass Subscription

There’s a pre-registration offer from FanDuel Sportsbook that remains available to bettors in Ohio. This promo is comprised of two bonuses in one. The first is a $100 pre-launch bonus, which comes in the form of bonus bets.

The second offer is more immediately important to prospective players. This bonus is a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass. Basketball fans can take in all out-of-market games from the comfort of their homes with this service. If you’re in Ohio, you’ll be able to access your subscription immediately, even though that will happen before FanDuel Ohio goes live.

Secure a $100 bonus in free bets, as well as a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass when you click here.