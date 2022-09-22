FanDuel promo code gets $1K no-sweat before Steelers-Browns kickoff

While NFL Week 3, college football, and MLB put fans on the edge of their seats, our FanDuel promo code helps new bettors enjoy the action without breaking a sweat.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Get in the game with a No Sweat first bet when you register with our FanDuel promo code. Place an initial wager on this week’s action, and FanDuel will cover you with free bets worth up to $1,000.

This is a great time of year for sports fans. Pennant races are heating up in MLB, while college football is quickly approaching conference play. There’s also the NFL, which is sure to keep the excitement going after two unforgettable weekends to kick off the regular season.

Place a $1,000 No Sweat first bet on any game, league, or event this week after activating our FanDuel promo code here.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1K No-Sweat Bet

Given the incredible events on deck, new customers will take considerable time to find the right betting market for their first wager. However, a loss just means free bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

After creating an account through the links on this page, place your first bet on any available betting market. If it hits, FanDuel will give you all the cash winnings you deserve. But if your wager settles as a loss, you’ll receive free bets equal to your initial stake, up to $1,000.

That means an unsuccessful $500 bet on the Steelers +4.5 will earn you $500 in free bets and more opportunities to score a substantial payday. And because FanDuel doesn’t award free bets in one lump sum, you can spread your site credit across various betting markets.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

To place a No-Sweat first bet before the weekend, follow our instructions below:

here to trigger our promo code automatically. Click the linkto trigger our promo code automatically.

Fill out all required sign-up information, including your name and birthday.

Make an initial cash deposit to cover the cost of your initial wager.

Place a No Sweat first bet up to $1,000.

Receive free bets worth equal value if your initial stake settles as a loss.

For the optimal betting experience, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. Players with the app can place bets, manage their accounts, and withdraw and deposit funds anywhere within state lines.

Speaking of states, new customers in approved states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Kansas can activate our FanDuel promo code.

TNF No Sweat Parlay

Thursday Night Football is another opportunity for new and existing customers to place a wager on the house.

FanDuel has unleashed a No Sweat Same-Game Parlay for Steelers-Browns on Thursday night. Opt-in under “Promotions” and place a 3+ leg SGP with +400 odds or longer to qualify. FanDuel Sportsbook will credit you with a free bet equal to your eligible wager if your parlay loses, meaning a failed $5 SGP will return a $5 free bet.

Click here to activate our FanDuel promo code and place a No Sweat first bet worth up to $1,000 on NFL Week 3 and more.