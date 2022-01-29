FanDuel promo code heats up last January weekend

If you’re looking for a FanDuel promo code to grab the best bonuses in markets like New York, Louisiana, and elsewhere sports betting is live, you’ll be able to lock in two different promos for Saturday night and Sunday action. The headline FanDuel promo code delivers a final opportunity to get 30-1 odds on 49ers-Rams or Bengals-Chiefs this weekend, or the chance to wager up to $1,000 on any game across any sport without any risk.

The final FanDuel promo code of the month offers two sportsbook specials. The first unlocks a championship-level bonus on either game that determines the Super Bowl matchup, while the other promo can be used on any Saturday or Sunday game in any sport.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL PLAYOFF GAME CLAIM OFFER

Bettors in states like New York and Louisiana recently launched sports betting operations. Players in those states have flocked to lock in the best FanDuel promo codes in the early going, but they all soon discover one thing. There’s no read to manually enter a code. Using any of the links here will automatically activate the top bonuses and get players in line to take advantage of some huge offers.

Click here to get started with the latest FanDuel promo code and secure 30-1 odds on either NFL matchup. Click here to reel in a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

FanDuel Promo Code Goes All-In

Betting action covering point spreads, moneylines, game totals, and player props figures to be strong on the AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Chiefs and the NFC title game between the 49ers-Rams. And those who have yet to sign up will want to consider hammering this FanDuel promo code special to bring a low-risk play with a high-reward payout.

Last weekend, bettors in states like New York were treated to four instant classics in the divisional round. This weekend, bettors in those states and those in Louisiana will hope for two more awesome games on conference championship Sunday.

High stakes football games always draw big action, but the subplots here make these games particularly compelling. Will second-year starter Joe Burrow power the Bengals to a surprise title, or will Patrick Mahomes send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for a third straight season? On the NFC side, the 49ers and Rams meet for a third time this season. These teams represent two of the last three teams to represent the NFC in Super Bowl.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

How to Lock In the Best FanDuel Promo Code

The best FanDuel promo code is easy to get. Automatically secure and apply it by clicking here to get 30-1 odds. Clicking here will bring in a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Players will need to make a first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for either offer.

Bettors can wager $5 to max out with a $150 bonus. Meanwhile, those using the risk-free bet will want to wager at least $10.

Place the qualifying wager.

Play with FanDuel’s other specials.

Other Action This Weekend

Beyond the new player specials, be sure to check out player prop specials and lock in a same-game parlay on either NFL conference title game. Players will be able to lock in a special bet insurance on those markets.

Click here to get started with the latest FanDuel promo code and secure 30-1 odds on either NFL matchup. Click here to reel in a $1,000 risk-free first bet.