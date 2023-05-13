FanDuel promo code: Any $5 MLB bet scores $150 instant bonus this weekend

FanDuel Sportsbook just released a registration promotion that can help new users bet on Major League Baseball with house money. A FanDuel promo code guarantees registrants $150 in bonus bets for simply placing any $5+ initial wager.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

This is a can’t-miss opportunity to collect $150 worth of unrestricted bonus bets to use on any upcoming matchups. You can automatically implement our FanDuel promo code and acquire this bonus by registering through any of this page’s links.

This promotion places zero restrictions on your first bet or your bonus bets. Whether that qualifying wager wins or loses, you still receive $150 in bonus bets. The MLB schedule is loaded this weekend with the entire league in play. There are 15 games on the schedule each day, providing endless betting opportunities. Additionally, this page’s bonus offer allows you to branch off and wager on any other upcoming sporting events.

Click here to automatically apply the FanDuel promo code required to Bet $5, Get $150 in unrestricted bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code Unleashes $150 in Bonus Bets

As far as registration promotions from sportsbooks go, you can’t do better than what FanDuel Sportsbook is offering right now. A new FanDuel promo code unlocks $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for first-time members. To make things as simple as possible, the links on this page will activate that code automatically for you when you click.

For this promotion, sign-ups must begin by locking in any $5+ first bet. By simply placing that wager, regardless of its outcome, registrants will receive $150 in bonus bets. However, if your qualifying wager does win, those earnings get stacked on top of the $150 bonus.

The $150 works like a pool of house money when you register with FanDuel from which you can make any bonus bets you desire. In other words, you could place one big bet for $150 or break it up into smaller wagers of your choosing. Those bets are valid in any sports markets with any wager types, as well. With 30 MLB games this weekend as just the tip of the sports iceberg, the timing here is perfect. Whatever profits you earn with your bonus bets turn into withdrawable cash that you control immediately.

Lefties Do Battle in TB-NYY Game 3

Tampa Bay won Game 1 of its four-game series with the Yankees on Thursday 8-2. That win moved the Rays, owners of the best record in baseball, to 30-9. The entire AL East joins the Rays with winning records, as well. Ironically, New York finds itself in last place in the division, despite a 21-18 record. The Yankees will look to cut into that nine game deficit this weekend.

Saturday’s matchup, the third game of this series, features two left-handed starters. Many registrants using our FanDuel promo code may want to bet on this exciting matchup. Tampa sends Shane McClanahan with his 7-0 record and 1.76 ERA. New York counters with Nestor Cortes Jr, owner of a 3-2 record and 4.74 ERA. The first pitch will occur at roughly 1:05p ET. Here are some trends that bettors can consider when making wagers on the game:

Tampa Bay is 17-4 in its last 21 games against left-handed starters.

The Rays are 5-2 in their last seven road games against lefties.

New York has won four of its last five Saturday games.

The Yankees are 35-16 in their last 51 home games against left-handed starters.

New York is 9-3 in its last 12 Game 3s of series.

Step-by-Step Process Key to Utilizing FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook wanted to stand out from the crowd in every capacity with this sign-up bonus offer. Therefore, the industry leaders coupled this no-brainer promotion with a bonus acquisition process that takes just minutes. To register and claim your bonus bets quickly and easily, utilize the four-step walkthrough shared here:

Above all, you must begin by clicking here or any link on this page. As a result, you integrate our exclusive FanDuel promo code, activating the offer.

Subsequently, provide the personal info required to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. To clarify, this is where you will input typical registration information like name, address, and birthdate.

At this point, deposit $10 or more into your account with your initial deposit.

At last, make any first wager for $5+ and receive $150 in bonus bets with no limitations when it settles.

Participating states: AZ, CT, IL, KS, MA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WY, CO, IA, IN, LA, MD, NJ, OH, TN, WV.

Click here to automatically apply the FanDuel promo code required to Bet $5, Get $150 in unrestricted bonus bets.