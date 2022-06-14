FanDuel promo code: bet $5, get $200 on any Tuesday MLB game

Step into the action with this FanDuel promo code and win a guaranteed bonus on any MLB game. With how long MLB games can take, it’s a long time before bettors know if they have won or lost their wagers. However, this latest offer is changing the game with a guaranteed bonus.

New users who sign up with this FanDuel promo code will become eligible for a $200 instant bonus. Sign up with any of the links on this page to automatically apply this promo code. After that, make a $10+ deposit and a $5+ wager on any MLB game. That’s all it takes to lock in this $200 bonus.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ALL SPORTS! CLAIM OFFER

There is no shortage of options for baseball bettors this week. While sports like the NFL and NBA are generally more popular when it comes to sports betting, it’s tough to beat the options that every day of baseball brings. With that said, it doesn’t really matter which game new players choose on Tuesday. This FanDuel promo code is the easiest way to lock up $200 in bonus cash.

Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code. From there, place a $5 wager on any MLB game and instantly cash this $200 bonus.

Signing Up With This FanDuel Promo Code

First things first, let’s take a deep dive into the sign-up process with FanDuel Sportsbook. Remember, this offer is only for new users. To start the process, follow these steps:

Click here to automatically apply this promo code.

to automatically apply this promo code. Create an account by inputting identifying information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a deposit of $10 or more using any of the preferred banking methods (PayPal, online bank transfer, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB game. Win $200 in bonuses instantly.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo Code on MLB

This FanDuel promo code is the key to unlocking $200 in bonuses. All it takes is a $10+ deposit and a $5+ wager to lock in this deal. Winning a wager doesn’t get much easier than that.

After grabbing this $200 in bonus credit, players will have dozens of games to choose from. The beauty of the MLB is in the daily grind. For now, there are other sports to bet on, but soon enough MLB will be the only major sport in action.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

Again, the summer is reserved for baseball, but the NBA and NHL aren’t done yet. The NBA Finals are moving back to Boston as the Celtics look to stave off elimination in Game 6. That game is set for Thursday night.

As for the NHL, the Avalanche and Lightning are preparing to meet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. New users can bet on all the action over at FanDuel Sportsbook. This $200 bonus is an easy way to start playing with house money.

Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code. From there, place a $5 wager on any MLB game and instantly cash this $200 bonus.