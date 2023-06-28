FanDuel promo code: MLB offer brings back $1,000 no-sweat bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This FanDuel promo code offer is rolling out the red carpet for new bettors this week. With a full schedule of baseball on tap for Wednesday, it’s the perfect time to start betting.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000

Sign up, download the app, and place a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer. Bettors who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Choose from any of the 15 MLB games on tap for today. There are great matchups including Reds vs. Orioles and Rays vs. Diamondbacks. These might not seem like classic baseball matchups, but these teams are all playing well this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering up one of the largest promos on the market. Bettors who take advantage of this promo will have a chance to go big on MLB and start off fast.

FanDuel Promo Code: Getting Started

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty details of this offer, here’s a quick look at how new players can sign up. Follow the simple steps below to begin:

Click here to activate this offer without the need for a promo code.

to activate this offer without the need for a promo code. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic information to create a new account.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any MLB game this week.

Players who lose on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Claim $1K No-Sweat Bet With This FanDuel Promo Code

This $1,000 no-sweat bet is one way for new bettors to win on FanDuel Sportsbook. By signing up and downloading the app, players will have a $1,000 backstop in place.

Place a real money wager on any MLB game this week. Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. Needless to say, second chances don’t come around very often.

It’s important to note that this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New users can download the app directly to any iOS or Android device.

How to Bet on MLB

New players who get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook will have the chance to bet on MLB in a variety of ways. The promos page in the app is the best way to find new offers for baseball fans. Same game parlays are one of the most popular ways to bet on baseball and plenty of other sports.

The promotions page has a same game parlay plus option for bettors. This is a specific same game parlay that is updated daily. Bettors can cash in on this offer in the app.

