FanDuel promo code brings bet $5, get $200 MLB Sunday bonus

A full Sunday of MLB action is ahead, and the latest FanDuel promo code will bring all new players the opportunity to score a can’t-miss bonus, one that pays no matter what happens.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ALL SPORTS! CLAIM OFFER

The newest FanDuel promo code unlocks a bet $5, get $200 bonus on any upcoming game and can be used throughout a busy Sunday of MLB action.

Each day, there are plenty of surprises across baseball. Great teams lose to bad teams. Top starting pitchers can be roughed up by poor offenses. Obviously, such uncertainty makes betting the games difficult, but this uncertainty happens to underscore why cashing in big value is so important.

Not only does this offer spin up a 40-1 return, it conveys regardless of whether or not the qualifying bet cashes.

Click here to lock in the latest FanDuel promo code and grab a 40-1 payout on any MLB Sunday matchup.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Sunday

The setup for this new player special is about as direct as it gets. All new players can lock in a stellar $200 bonus with just a simple $5 wager on any game. While most baseball wagers will payout in the +200 to -250 range, this special pays out at +4000.

Best of all, users can lock in any team to win any game without consequence, as the funds will convey in full — even on losing bets.

Games like Yankees-Cubs, Phillies-Diamondbacks, and Braves-Pirates are just some of the games on the board featuring local in-market teams, and these games figure to draw a decent amount of betting action.

As the NBA Finals resume Monday between the Celtics and Warriors and the NHL Stanley Cup Finals begin Wednesday night, there’s no shortage of ways to spin the bonus cash into bigger winnings. With odds boosts, other bet insurances, and player incentives all in play, players can take advantage of an absolutely packed run of sports to build their bankrolls.

Grab the FanDuel Promo Code Now

To get started, players must be located in one of the following legal online sports betting markets: New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, Louisiana, Wyoming, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan.

Click here to begin. Click through at the registration landing page.

to begin. Click through at the registration landing page. Make a first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer.

Make a first wager of at least $5 on any team to win any game. Doing so will then spin back the bonus.

Use the funds on future events.

A Busy Schedule Awaits

The Sunday MLB schedule will bring a total of 15 games, which will keep sports fans busy until the NBA Finals (and more baseball) resumes Monday. In the FanDuel app, bettors will be able to wager on moneylines, run lines, over/unders and more. Particularly popular are same-game parlay specials, which provide potentially substantial payouts.

Over the coming days and weeks, look for parlay insurances, boosts, and a variety of other offers that enhance payouts and take the sting out of potential damagers.

Click here to lock in the latest FanDuel promo code and grab a 40-1 payout on any MLB Sunday matchup.