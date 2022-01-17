FanDuel promo code NY continues crazy Bet $5, Win $150 bonus

The final game of NFL Wild Card weekend is here and the best FanDuel promo code NY sports bettors can use is none at all. That’s because any bettor who signs up for a FanDuel New York account by clicking on any of the links on this page can get a 30-1 odds boost on the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams to win on Monday Night Football.

FanDuel NY is giving users the chance to apply a 30-1 odds boost on Arizona or Los Angeles to win. There’s no FanDuel promo code NY bettors need to use when they click on any of the links on this page.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL WILD CARD GAME CLAIM OFFER

It’s critical to note that this odds boost promo is unique, because it pays out winning bets in cash as opposed to site credit. Many new user promos offered by industry competitors in New York and other states are typically backed by up to a certain limit of site credit, which often comes with a playthrough requirement. This offer from FanDuel NY pays out cash, which can be immediately withdrawn.

Click here to get a 30-1 odds boost on the Cardinals-Rams game with no FanDuel promo code required.

There is no FanDuel promo code NY bettors need to Bet $5, Win $150

Any prospective bettor in the Empire State can get started with a FanDuel NY account ahead of tonight’s NFL Wild Card round game. NFC West rivals will face off in what should be one of the weekend’s best games. This 30-1 odds boost promo can be applied to either the Cardinals or Rams, giving the user’s selected team boosted +3000 moneyline odds.

As of early Monday afternoon, the Cardinals are a +156 moneyline underdog, which means a $100 bet would usually pay out $156 in profit. That’s an expensive bet for that kind of upside. Bettors could sign up and opt-into the promo to earn $150 cash if the team of their choice wins. If you plan on backing the Rams, you could earn the same $150 cash bonus on a $5 wager. It would otherwise take a $279 bet on the Rams to earn the same $150 payout. This is easily one of the best promo offers available in NY online sports betting.

NFL game specials

FanDuel New York is going all out with their game specials for tonight’s contest. These are some of the best offers thus far:

Cooper Kupp to have 100+ receiving yards & to score 1+ TDs (+160)

Rams and Cardinals to Each Score 1+ Passing TDs and 1+ Rushing TDs (+210)

Matthew Stafford to have 300+ passing yards & 3+ passing TDs (+390)

Kyler Murray & Matthew Stafford to combine for 550+ passing yards & to combine 5+ passing TDs (+550)

James Conner to have 100+ rushing yards & to score 1+ TDs (+700)

James Conner to have 100+ rushing yards & to score 1+ TDs (+750)

How to sign up without a FanDuel promo code

The FanDuel promo code NY bettors need is actually none at all. Users can Bet $5, Win $150 on the team of their choice by clicking on any of the links on this page.

Click here to get started without a FanDuel promo code.

to get started without a FanDuel promo code. Register for an account.

Make your first deposit of at least $10 to unlock the 30-1 odds boost.

Place your first $5 wager on the Cardinals or Rams.

If your team is victorious on Monday night, you will receive $150 cash in your account, which can be withdrawn or used on other sports bets.

Bet $5, Win $150 with no FanDuel promo code required when you click here.