FanDuel promo code for Raiders-Chiefs scores $1K no-sweat bet

Step into the action for Monday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code. The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to hold onto their AFC West dominance, but the Las Vegas Raiders might have something to say about that.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

This FanDuel promo code will unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet for new players to use on Chiefs-Raiders. Bettors can place wagers on Monday Night Football with 100% insurance.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best options on the market for bettors. This latest promo is raising the stakes with up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. Here’s a closer look at how players can take advantage of this offer.

New players can get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with this FanDuel promo code. Click here to get started with this new offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1K No-Sweat Bet

This FanDuel promo code unlocks a creative and unique type of offer. Instead of getting boosted odds or a first-deposit match, new players can get insurance on their very first wager.

Anyone who loses on that first wager will receive an automatic refund in the form of site credit. For instance, someone who loses on a $500 bet will receive $500 back in site credit.

While we expect to see a ton of action come in on Monday Night Football, it’s worth noting that this $1,000 no-sweat first bet can be used on any game this week. That includes NFL, college football, MLB Postseason, and more.

The variety of options is one of the perks of signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook. There should be something for every sports fan.

How to Activate this FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up with this FanDuel promo code is a breeze. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger this promo code. New players won’t need to manually enter a code to get started.

To create an account, input basic identifying information like name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.

Make a cash deposit through PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, or any other available method.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Football.

Betting on Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Football

NFL Week 5 is coming to a close, but there is still one game left for bettors to bet on. The Raiders have had some tough luck this season, but they have tons of talent on offense. They should be able to keep things interesting against Patrick Mahomes and the Raiders.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have anything and everything for Monday Night Football. They have game lines and a comprehensive list of player props on every NFL game. Same game parlays are becoming one of the most popular ways to bet on the NFL.

New players can get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with this FanDuel promo code. Click here to get started with this new offer.