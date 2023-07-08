FanDuel promo code for UFC 290: Get 10x bonus bets back on any fight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This FanDuel promo code offer is setting bettors up with an easy bonus for UFC 290. Sports fans can start off with a no-brainer offer ahead of one of the most hyped pay-per-view events of the year. Let’s take a deeper dive into this exclusive offer.

Sign up and take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer to win $200 in bonus bets. Create an account, download the app, and place a $20 wager on any UFC 290 market to secure this return.

There is no shortage of options for bettors at UFC 290 tonight. The co-main event features some of the biggest names in the sport. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will unify the featherweight division. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno is looking to defend his flyweight belt against Alexandre Pantoja. FanDuel Sportsbook offers bettors a variety of ways to cash in on the action.

New players can click here to enable this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $20 on UFC 290 to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $20 to Get $200 on UFC 290

This FanDuel promo makes betting on UFC 290 a breeze. New players will secure a return 10 times their original wager. For example, a player who bets $10 on UFC 290 will net a return of $100 in bonus bets.

The maximum return on this offer is $200. As a result, we highly recommend placing a $20 wager on UFC 290. Bettors should take full advantage of this offer while it’s still here.

It’s worth mentioning that this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. While bettors can create an account on a computer, they must download the mobile app to reap the rewards of this offer.

Download the App, Redeem FanDuel Promo Code

It won’t take long for bettors to create an account and start reaping the rewards of this FanDuel promo. In fact, there is no need to use a promo code when signing up through any of the links on this page. Follow the simple steps below to begin:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Create an account and make a cash deposit of at least $20 through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $20 wager on any UFC 290 bout. This will trigger a $200 return in bonus bets.

Other Ways to Bet UFC 290

There are tons of different ways to bet on UFC 290 tonight. Betting on a fighter’s moneyline is the most popular way to bet MMA, but this is just a starting point. FanDuel Sportsbook has specials on various props. Players can place wagers on method of victory, over-unders on rounds, and tons of other options.

Primetime UFC events like this one don’t happen every weekend. Take advantage of the opportunity to hit the ground running with this exclusive offer. There should be something for every MMA bettor when it comes to UFC 290 tonight.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.