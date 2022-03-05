FanDuel promo code activates UFC 30-1 odds boost, $1,000 risk-free bet

UFC 272 is set for Saturday night and prospective bettors at FanDuel Illinois and elsewhere won’t need a FanDuel promo code to unlock a tremendous odds boost for the main event. FanDuel Sportsbook has a pair of offers on tap for this weekend, including a 30-1 odds boost for a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

New users who sign up via any of the links on this page won’t need a FanDuel promo code. Clicking on any of the links on this page gives bettors the chance to Bet $5, Win $150 cash or snag a $1,000 risk-free bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

UFC 272 BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

The great thing for new users is that there is no need for a FanDuel promo code. The links on this page will activate either a Bet $5, Win $150 cash offer on the UFC 272 main event bout or a $1,000 risk-free first bet offer.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here to get a 30-1 odds boost on UFC 272 without needing a FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Promo Code Brings Choice All Day Long

FanDuel Illinois now has full mobile registration, joining all other states that can simply sign up anywhere, anytime to secure a very attractive return on a $5 wager in this main event. New users can bet $5 on either Covington or Masvidal and win $150 if their fighter wins. This promotion is exceptionally attractive for Covington backers, as Covington is -330 to win the fight. To win $150 on Covington without the 30/1 odds boost, you’d have to bet almost $500 on him. Would you rather bet $500 to win $150, or $5 to win $150? It’s not really a difficult call.

The FanDuel promo code bonus can instead give new users a $1,000 risk-free bet. Now, if UFC really is your thing, and you think Masvidal is being underestimated in this fight, you could take the $1,000 risk-free first bet and put it on Masvidal at +265. If Masvidal wins, you turn that $1,000 free bet that FanDuel staked you to into $2,650 – pretty good work for one night. If the $1,000 free bet loses, FanDuel will issue site credits of $1,000 that you can use on future events, including the NBA, NHL, NCAA basketball, and many others.

Sign-Up is Easy, Takes Just a Few Minutes, and Does Not Require a FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account will probably take you less time than a full UFC round. Not a full fight – a five-minute round.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $150 cash or click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet without needing a FanDuel promo code.

to Bet $5, Win $150 cash or click to get a $1,000 risk-free bet without needing a FanDuel promo code. Enter some basic personal information to create your account.

Make your initial deposit of at least $5.

Place your first $5 wager on Covington or Masvidal if you choose the 30-1 odds boost.

If your fighter wins, you’ll pick up a $150 cash bonus. If you choose the risk-free bet and your bet loses, you’ll get up to $1,000 back in site credit from FanDuel Sportsbook. This bonus is available at FanDuel Illinois, and in all other states where the app is live.

Covington vs. Masvidal

Even casual UFC fans are eagerly awaiting this weekend’s welterweight battle between Colby Covington (16-3-0) and Jorge Masvidal (35-15-0). A lot of that excitement was initially due to what could fairly be called a low level of animosity between the two fighters, who were previously friends (whatever that means in the fight game) and who now profess to dislike each other quite a bit.

Over the past week, though, the simmering beef between the fighters has boiled over entirely. Covington has gone on the attack with regard to Masvidal’s personal life, alleging that Masvidal is among other things a deadbeat dad. The high road was there for Masvidal, but instead he decided to join Covington in the slime pit. Masvidal rattled off a list of female UFC fighters who Covington has down talked and then offered this gem: “I think he’s gonna have a sex change and then he’s going to go on over and start fighting women maybe, because as he said, he’s just building a pay-per-view, you know?”

It’s messy, it’s kind of gross, and it’s riveting, and it’s must-see. In other words, it’s UFC. And FanDuel Sportsbook wants to give you a chance to make a quick score off one of these guys eating his words.

Click here to get a 30-1 odds boost on UFC 272 without needing a FanDuel promo code. Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet.