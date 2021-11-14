FanDuel promo for NFL Week 10 unleashes 30-1 odds on Eagles-Broncos

The newest FanDuel promo available ahead of the NFL Week 10 matchup between the Eagles and Broncos offers heavily enhanced 30-1 odds. Those who register and deposit today can cash in on this bet $5, win $150 payout simply by picking the game’s winner.

The FanDuel promo for NFL Week 10 provides some of the best sportsbook betting odds on the Sunday slate. At +3000 odds, new users stand to receive tremendous betting value and can pair this aggressive bonus with a number of additional specials.

The Broncos enter this week fresh off a dominant performance over the Cowboys, but they curiously find themselves favored by less than a field goal at home against a struggling Eagles team. At 3-6, the Eagles desperately need a win if they want to keep alive any hope of making a late-season playoff push. With Denver coming into this game banged up, the Eagles could be positioned for an upset. Either way, backing the Broncos or Eagles at such heavily boosted 30-1 odds is a great way to bet on the game.

Click here to get the latest FanDuel promo for NFL Week 10 with 30-1 odds on Eagles-Broncos.

FanDuel Promo for Week 10 Bet $5, Win $150

Notably, most new player promos provide a site credit bonus. These bonuses require bettors to re-risk the winnings (a playthrough requirement) before making a withdraw. But the latest FanDuel promo will actually pay out in cash, meaning bettors can immediately gain access to their cash win.

Let’s take a look at the current Eagles-Broncos odds to get a sense for the value in play with this NFL Week 10 FanDuel promo.

After opening as a 2.5-point favorite earlier in the week, the Broncos are now just a 1-point favorite as of early Sunday morning. Currently, they are a -120 moneyline favorite (subject to change), while the Eagles are +102 on the moneyline.

Normally, a bettor would have to wager roughly $150 on the Eagles to win $150, but this promo simply requires a $5 wager. Meanwhile, a bettor would have to wager approximately $180 on the Broncos to win $150. No matter which team you plan to back, this FanDuel promo provides bettors with a low-risk, high-reward proposition.

How to Get the NFL Week 10 FanDuel Promo

If you’re interested in betting Eagles-Broncos at 30-1 odds with this bet $5, win $150 bonus, here’s how to do it.

Click here to sign up. No FanDuel promo code is required.

to sign up. No FanDuel promo code is required. Complete the brief registration process.

Make a $10+ first deposit to activate the odds bonus.

Bet $5 on the Eagles or Broncos. If the wager wins, you will receive a $150 cash bonus within hours of the game’s completion.

Bettors in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Michigan, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee, and Arizona can grab this special.

Other Offers

Beyond this bet $5, win $150 bonus on Eagles vs. Broncos, players can check out special odds boosts such as:

Colts -2.5, Bills -5.5, Bucs -2.5 (boosted from +140 to +225)

Raiders and Falcons to win (boosted to +1000)

Kirk Cousins to throw 2+ TDs and the Vikings to cover (+220)

Tyreek Hill or Darren Waller to score the first TD (boosted to +450)

Click here to get the latest FanDuel promo for NFL Week 10 with 30-1 odds on Eagles-Broncos.