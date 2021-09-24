FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan offers “Spread the Love” promo

This Saturday, the #19 Michigan Wolverines will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan is rolling out the fantastic Spread the Love promo for the game. Michigan is favored by 20.5 points, however the Spread the Love promo allows FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan users to work together to move the spread in their favor.

FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan will lower the spread by one point for every 250 users who opt into Spread the Love. This promo is only available to users in Michigan, though there’s already been a massive movement in the spread.

FanDuel Sportsbook most recently ran the Spread the Love promo in Arizona ahead of the Cardinals vs. Vikings game, which saw so many bettors band together that the spread finished with the previously-favored Cardinals as a 12o+ point underdog.

Given how popular this promo has been at the state and national level, it stands to reason that FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan users will move the line into the guaranteed-lock area. As it stands now, the line has moved from Michigan (-20.5) to Michigan (+41.5).

When it comes to well-known sports betting promos, Spread the Love is one of the best. Spread the Love is a unique offer in that it allows new and existing users to opt in and band together to move the spread in their favor, turning heavy favorites into heavier underdogs.

The Michigan Wolverines were installed as 20.5-point favorites by the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook, but thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan users, the Spread the Love promo has Michigan as 41.5-point underdogs. This offer typically picks up a ton of steam as kickoff approaches, and it’s entirely possible that enough users will get in on the promo to move the spread into the 70+ point range.

Users who opt into the Spread the Love promo will get Michigan’s closing spread as opposed to where the spread stood when they got in. For example, if you opt into the promo at Michigan (+41.5), but the Spread the Love promo closes at Michigan (+82.5), you’re Spread the Love offer will be based on Michigan (+82.5).

Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan and Rutgers both enter Saturday’s contest at 3-0, though the Wolverines are heavy double-digit moneyline favorites. That’s likely due in part to Michigan’s absolute dominance through the first three weeks of the season, outscoring their opponents 141-34.

Greg Schiano is putting in some strong effort to bring his team back to legitimacy and his squad’s undefeated start has been impressive in its own right. While Big Ten games can get interesting and there’s always the chance for an upset, Rutgers faces quite the daunting task as they travel to Michigan.

Keep in mind that the spread will likely end at guaranteed lock status, with more and more FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan players getting in on the promo between now and kickoff. Whether it’ll reach the 100+ point spread that FanDuel Sportsbook Arizona bettors achieved recently remains to be seen, however it stands to reason that it’ll get get close.

