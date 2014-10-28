Fantasy Football: Be patient with these stars

Football can be very random sometimes. The ball is oblong. There are a lot of players on the field and …

Football can be very random sometimes. The ball is oblong. There are a lot of players on the field and only so many TDs available to go around. Injuries are, unfortunately, common, and if the wrong player gets hurt it can derail an entire offense.

As a result, talented players can go weeks without producing in fantasy football. But, with truly elite players it is important to be patient and take the long view. With that in mind, let’s break down some players primed to bounce back very soon.

Matthew Stafford(QB, Lions)

He hasn’t been terrible, but those who considered him a top five QB in the preseason have been disappointed. But, good news for Stafford owners — Calvin Johnson will be back after this week’s bye.

LeSean McCoy(RB, Eagles)

If you drafted McCoy early in the first round, you have reason to be frustrated. However, the Eagles’ starting O-line is very close to getting healthy again, and once trusted blockers like Evan Mathis and Jason Kelce are back — in time for the fantasy playoffs — McCoy should be back to his high-scoring ways.

Brandon Marshall(WR, Bears)

The Bears have been throwing TDs to everyone but Marshall lately, but they love to throw in the red zone, and Marshall is still QB Jay Cutler’s most trusted WR. The TDs will come back and Marshall will return to WR1 status.

Julius Thomas(TE, Broncos)

After two very down weeks it may be easy to forget that the Orange Julius was on pace to break Randy Moss’ single-season receiving TD record through six weeks. The TDs will return and Thomas will be back to looking like an elite top three TE.

Others: Cam Newton (QB, Panthers), Marshawn Lynch (RB, Seahawks), Julio Jones (WR, Falcons), Larry Donnell (TE, Giants)

Alex Case is amNewYork’s

fantasy football columnist.