Fantasy football: Browns’ Gordon returns, should start weekly

Here are three players worth starting or sitting this week:

Start:

Jay Cutler (QB, Bears)

The Bears offense returned to form last week, making Cutler an easy start against the Bucs.

C.J. Anderson (RB, Broncos)

Anderson has become the de facto No. 1 RB in Denver.

Josh Gordon (WR, Browns)

The top fantasy WR from last year is finally back from suspension and should never return to your bench as long as he is healthy.

Sit:

Philip Rivers (QB, Chargers)

He should be sat against a Rams defense that gave Peyton Manning and the Broncos trouble.

Jonas Gray (RB, Patriots)

Don’t trust Belichick to keep feeding Gray the rock against a stout Lions run defense.

Mohamed Sanu (WR, Bengals)

He is no longer a focal point in the offense now that A.J. Green and Gio Bernard are healthy.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.