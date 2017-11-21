Many fantasy football owners like to keep track of who the top-scoring players for the season are on a weekly basis. It’s a fun diversion from managing one’s own roster.

What can be tougher to monitor is who the hottest players are at any given time. Some fantasy football sites make it easy to see how players have produced over the past four weeks, but that’s not available on all the top platforms.

While some of the top recent performers rank among the best at their position for all of 2017, here’s a look at a few who’ve come on much stronger of late than usual.

QB: Case Keenum

Keenum didn’t start the season as the Vikings’ QB1, but he might finish it even with Teddy Bridgewater looking over his shoulder.

Over his past three games, he’s averaging 19.6 points — a figure that ranks eighth at the position over the last month — and hasn’t posted fewer than 17 in more than a month. Up until that point, he’d only score more than 14 one time, so the veteran is heating up for a strong Minnesota team.

RB: Christian McCaffrey

The rookie is finally beginning to produce big games for the Panthers in both PPR and non-PPR formats.

McCaffrey’s fantasy contributions for the first half of the year were more receptions-based, but he’s been a big factor in the red zone in recent weeks. In consecutive weeks, he posted 20.4 and 20 PPR points and scored three touchdowns in that span. His four-week average of 16.9 places sixth among RBs.

Now ranked overall 12th in PPR scoring, don’t be surprised if he finishes in the top 10 with a strong finish.

WR: Alshon Jeffery

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is beginning to find his top WR in the end zone, and the connection has buoyed Jeffery’s recent surge.

In his past three games, Jeffery is averaging 20.4 PPR points and has scored at least one touchdown in each matchup. He’s one of six players to average 20 or more over the past four weeks — pretty great for a WR currently ranked 16th at the position.

TE: Vernon Davis

Remember this guy? Davis used to be an occasional stud for the 49ers but has played second fiddle to Jordan Reed since joining the Redskins in 2016.

While Reed has been out with a hamstring injury the last three games, Davis has been productive despite a lack of TDs. He’s averaging 12.5 PPR points the past month, fifth among TEs with at least two games played in that span and is up to 12th in season points at the position.