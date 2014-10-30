Fantasy football: Kaepernick poised for big Week 9

Here are three players worth starting/sitting.

Here are three players worth starting/sitting in a Week 9 filled with byes.

Start

Colin Kaepernick (QB, 49ers)

Kaepernick had his best game of the year the last time he played the Rams’ awful pass defense.

Denard Robinson (RB, Jaguars)

The college QB has looked good at RB the past two weeks and makes for a fine bye week fill-in against a bad Bengals run defense.

Brandon LaFell (WR, Patriots)

He has been the best Patriots WR the past few weeks and should play a key role in a likely shootout with the Broncos.

Sit

Robert Griffin III (QB, Redskins)

Reports indicate he’ll start this week, but it is still wise to ensure he is fully healthy before relying on him.

Lorenzo Taliaferro (RB, Ravens)

Despite scoring 2 TDs last week, “Zo” still has an uncertain role in the Ravens’ backfield.

Terrance Williams (WR, Cowboys)

Should be on your bench against a tough Cardinals defense with either Brandon Weeden or a beat-up Tony Romo at QB.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.