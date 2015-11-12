Fantasy football: Lineup recommendations for Week 10

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 10.
Start
T.J. Yeldon RB, Jaguars
Yeldon is a true bellcow, albeit in an admittedly weak offense. However, he can be trusted against weaker defenses like the Ravens.
Kirk Cousins QB, Redskins
Cousins is not a bad desperation play against a Saints defense that gives up a ridiculous number of big plays.
Jordan Matthews WR, Eagles
He struggled early, but he gets plenty of targets and seems to have turned a corner during the past few weeks.
Sit
Eddie Lacy RB, Packers
Lacy is no longer the lead back in Green Bay. That distinction belongs to James Starks.
Russell Wilson QB, Seahawks
It is tough to trust Wilson’s atrocious O-line to give him the time he needs against a tough defense like Arizona.
John Brown WR, Cardinals
He has a tough matchup and may not be 100% healthy yet.
Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy
football columnist.