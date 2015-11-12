Fantasy football: Lineup recommendations for Week 10

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 10.StartT.J. Yeldon RB, JaguarsYeldon is a true bellcow, albeit in …

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 10.

Start

T.J. Yeldon RB, Jaguars

Yeldon is a true bellcow, albeit in an admittedly weak offense. However, he can be trusted against weaker defenses like the Ravens.

Kirk Cousins QB, Redskins

Cousins is not a bad desperation play against a Saints defense that gives up a ridiculous number of big plays.

Jordan Matthews WR, Eagles

He struggled early, but he gets plenty of targets and seems to have turned a corner during the past few weeks.

Sit

Eddie Lacy RB, Packers

Lacy is no longer the lead back in Green Bay. That distinction belongs to James Starks.

Russell Wilson QB, Seahawks

It is tough to trust Wilson’s atrocious O-line to give him the time he needs against a tough defense like Arizona.

John Brown WR, Cardinals

He has a tough matchup and may not be 100% healthy yet.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy

football columnist.