Fantasy football: Pressing questions after Week 1

The few days between weeks 1 and 2 are a bad time to panic.

Week 1 of the NFL season — and fantasy football season — came and went with the usual mix of stars living up to their reputations, projected fantasy studs falling flat and important players going down with injuries.

The few days between weeks 1 and 2 are a bad time to panic and bail if things didn’t go so hot in the opening weekend, but there are a few situations that either need, or may need, some more immediate action.

Here’s a look at a few of the more tricky questions after Week 1.

Should Devonta Freeman owners worry?

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The Falcons RB produced 40 yards on 15 touches, while his backup Tevin Coleman tallied 117 yards on 13 touches, including a surprising five catches for 95 yards.

Freeman has averaged more than four yards per carry just once during his last eight games dating back to last year.

If you’re not ready to cut bait and trade Freeman for whatever you can get — patience is OK — at least look into landing Coleman for a reasonable price in trade if you’re concerned.

How do you replace Keenan Allen?

The Chargers’ top WR is done for the season after tearing his ACL. It’s a tough break for a talented young player who already missed half of last season due to a lacerated kidney.

The best receiver to own on San Diego is Travis Benjamin, but he’s not going to match Allen’s potential. Mike Wallace (WR, Ravens) likely is available in your league, so he’s a better replacement option after producing three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

Is C.J. Anderson for real?

Still a bit too early to tell, but signs point to “yes.”

The Broncos running back may finally be making good on last year’s preseason expectations. In Thursday’s victory over the Panthers, Anderson carried 20 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 47 yards and a score.

Anderson likely will be expected to carry the load for much of the season as quarterback Trevor Siemian acclimates to life as a starter. Week 1 against an elite Carolina defense was a great indicator of things to come.