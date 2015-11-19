Fantasy football: Week 11 lineup recommendations

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 11:StartDerek Carr QB, RaidersThe surprisingly effective second-year QB faces a …

Start

Derek Carr QB, Raiders

The surprisingly effective second-year QB faces a weak Lions secondary that is down to fourth- and fifth-stringers.

Danny WoodheadRB, Chargers

Expect Woodhead to be heavily involved against a Chiefs defense that is decent but exploitable in the passing game.

Sammy Watkins WR, Bills

Now that Watkins finally looks 100% healthy, his breakout week is imminent.

Sit

Jay Cutler QB, Bears

He’s been playing great lately, but almost no QB is viable against the Broncos.

Jeremy Hill RB, Bengals

It may be time to give up on Hill, which is shocking given preseason expectations.

DeSean JacksonWR, Redskins

Health is still a question heading into a very tough matchup against Josh Norman and the Panthers.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy

football columnist.