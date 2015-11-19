Fantasy football: Week 11 lineup recommendations

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 11:
Start
Derek Carr QB, Raiders
The surprisingly effective second-year QB faces a weak Lions secondary that is down to fourth- and fifth-stringers.
Danny WoodheadRB, Chargers
Expect Woodhead to be heavily involved against a Chiefs defense that is decent but exploitable in the passing game.
Sammy Watkins WR, Bills
Now that Watkins finally looks 100% healthy, his breakout week is imminent.
Sit
Jay Cutler QB, Bears
He’s been playing great lately, but almost no QB is viable against the Broncos.
Jeremy Hill RB, Bengals
It may be time to give up on Hill, which is shocking given preseason expectations.
DeSean JacksonWR, Redskins
Health is still a question heading into a very tough matchup against Josh Norman and the Panthers.
Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy
football columnist.