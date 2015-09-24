Fantasy football: Week 3 start, sit picks

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 3:StartCam Newton (QB, Panthers)Cam shouldn’t need good WRs to score …

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 3:

Start

Cam Newton (QB, Panthers)

Cam shouldn’t need good WRs to score fantasy points against the Saints’ defense.

John Brown (WR, Cardinals)

The Cardinals best deep threat is poised to burn the 49ers defensive backs.

Dion Lewis (RB, Patriots)

He has been the Pats’ RB for the majority of their snaps this season.

Sit

Matthew Stafford (QB, Lions)

Plays a Broncos pass defense that has been elite thus far.

Andre Johnson (WR, Colts)

Andre doesn’t look like his old self this year. In fact, he just looks old.

Chris Johnson (RB, Cardinals)

Will lose touches to the younger, more talented David Johnson.