2022 Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs Louisville preview, how to watch, odds, more

College Football’s Bowl season continues as the Cincinnati Bearcats face the Louisville Cardinals in this year’s Fenway Bowl.

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3) vs Louisville Cardinals (7-5)

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, December 17th

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Cincinnati vs Louisville odds

Moneyline: Cincinnati (+115), Louisville (-135)

Spread: Cincinnati +1.5 (-110), Louisville -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 39.5 (-110)

Odds courtesy of Draftkings

Matchup:

Had one brought up this matchup midway through the season, there would probably be a bit more juice and excitement in the air surrounding the game. Both teams

Unfortunately though, there will be some key players missing for both sides. For Cincinnati, the Bearcats will be without:

QB Ben Bryant (Injured), QB Luther Richesson (Transfer portal), WR Tre Tucker (Opted out), WR Nick Mardner (Transfer portal), WR Jadon Thompson (Transfer portal), WR Tyler Scott (Opted out) TE Josh Whyle (Opted out), TE Leonard Taylor (Opted out), OC Jake Renfro (Transfer portal), DL Malik Vann (Injury), DE Noah Potter (Transfer portal), CB Ja’Quan Sheppard (Transfer portal), CB JQ Hardaway (Transfer portal), K Ryan Coe (Transfer portal)

The Cardinals will be without several members as well including star quarterback Malik Cunningham who has opted out of the game in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

QB Malik Cunningham (Opted out), RB Trevion Cooley (Transfer portal), RB Jalen Mitchell (Transfer portal), WR Dee Wiggins (Injury), OG Luke Kandra (Transfer portal), DL Jermayne Lole (Injury), LB Dorian Jones (Transfer portal),LB K.J. Cloyd (Transfer portal), CB Rance Conner (Transfer portal)

There are however still some storylines that make this game rather compelling as well, like the Scott Satterfield effect. Satterfield coached the Cardinals from 2019 through this season, however he resigned ahead of this bowl game as he will become the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2023. He won’t be on the field for either team, but the knowledge of this could very well affect the game.

It would not be surprising to see Louisville find an extra gear of fight keeping in mind that their former head coach chose their bowl-game rival over themselves.

Players to watch:

Jawhar Jordan | RB | Louisville

Jawar Jordan may not be the most electric back in Louisville’s arsenal, but he’s certainly a driving force for the Cardinals late this season, leading them in rushing yards with 700 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

With Tiyon Evans’ status in doubt for the game and without their signal caller once again, expect Jawhar Jordan to get plenty of opportunities to show what he can do.

Charles McClellan | RB | Cincinnati

Senior running back Charles McClellan will likely be given every chance to do some damage against a more-than-solid Louisville defense. With not only their starting quarterback missing but also the majority of their offensive weapons, the senior will get a chance to prove himself once again, he just has to take advantage of said opportunity.

McClellan led the Bearcats wil 834 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. He will be the focal point of Louisville’s defense, if they can stop him.

Yasir Abdullah | LB | Louisville

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah has down well all season putting up some impressive stats. He led the Cardinals with eight sacks while also adding four forced fumbles and two interceptions. Against a wounded Cincinnati offensive line, Abdullah will have the potential opportunity to feast.

Those who enjoy playmaking defenders will want to watch Yasir Abdullah closely in this game.

