Week 6 of the NFL season is, as are some of the most exciting matchups of the regular season. With a matchup of two of the League’s top wideouts, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill, a battle between the Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1), and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) visiting their hated rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0), there is plenty of anticipation for this Sunday’s action.

Thursday Night Football provided yet another disappointing game; Sunday will likely make up for it by a wide margin. How can these games get any better? By joining the action with some of these best bets and top picks.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings will visit the Miami Dolphins this Sunday as they look to improve their already stellar 4-1 record.

Despite a rough loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikings have enjoyed a successful season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is on pace for his sixth season with 4000+ passing yards, while Justin Jefferson is on track for the fourth most receiving yards in NFL history.

The knock on Minnesota is that save for the win against the Green Bay Packers (who were upset by the NY Giants just last week), all of their victories have come against sub-.500 teams. Are they contenders? Pretenders? Likely, it’s just too early to say.

What can be said, however, is that it may not matter this week as they will face a Miami Dolphins team without their starting quarterback — and their top backup will remain on the bench as a precaution.

Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have not looked to be the same explosive offense we saw earlier in the season. Without Teddy Bridgewater, they were obliterated by a young New York Jets team.

Without either quarterback, this is a game that could quickly get out of hand for the Dolphins. To say the Vikings will cover could easily become an understatement.

Best Bet: Minnesota Vikings cover -3 (-110) | PointsBet Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Bills/Chiefs has been one of the most exciting, if not the most exciting, matchups in the entire NFL over the past few seasons. From the high-powered offensive display to the endless discussion about who the better quarterback is between the Bills’ Josh Allen and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Over their careers, Mahomes has had an edge in the “rivalry,” winning three of four matchups, including last year’s postseason thriller.

In those four games, the Chiefs have averaged 31.5 points per game compared to the Bills’ 28.75. This season, the two offensive titans lead the entire league in scoring, averaging 31.8 and 30.4 points per game, respectively.

While the winner of this outcome is yet to be decided, one thing is clear; this will be a high-scoring affair.

Best Bet: Bet the Over 53.5 (-107) | PointsBet Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Maybe it won’t be quite as exciting as Bills/Chiefs, but there will still be plenty of reasons to watch as the 4-1 Cowboys take on the 5-0 Eagles. This is a very passionate rivalry — at least on Philadelphia’s end — that could very well decide the fate of the NFC East.

The Cowboys have been without their starting QB Dak Prescott for more than four weeks now, and they will again be without him this Sunday. In his absence, though, the team has played remarkably well, winning all four games started by Cooper Rush.

Dallas has leaned into an identity built on their defense first and their rushing attack second. Dallas’ defense is third in points allowed, seventh in yards allowed, second in sacks per game, and second in turnover margin. That’s one tough defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles, however, have been the NFL’s best team — by record, at least; they will not go quietly into the night. The team boasts the fifth-highest scoring offense, the fifth-most rushing yards, the seventh-most passing yards, and a tenacious defense of their own.

Philadelphia has allowed the seventh fewest points, the fourth fewest total yards, the fourth most sacks (tied with Denver), and has forced the most turnovers (with Buffalo and Baltimore) per game.

This game will come down to who the more complete team is, and that’s the Philadelphia Eagles.

Best Bet: Philadelphia Moneyline (-260) | DraftKings Sportsbook