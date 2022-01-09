Quantcast
College Football

2022 National Championship Game preview, odds, more for Georgia vs. Alabama

Bryce Young College Football National Championship Game 2022 Alabama Georgia
Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Alabama meet Georgia in the National Championship Game on Monday night.
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC’s dominance over college football is on display once again as the 2022 National Championship Game pits Georgia and Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night (8 p.m., ESPN). 

Alabama has salvaged its season where now, Nick Saban’s men are on the cusp of a seventh national championship in 13 years.

A Week 6 loss to Texas A&M almost derailed the Crimson Tide’s season, dropping them from No. 1 in the nation to No. 5.

After finishing the regular season 11-1, Alabama sat at No. 4 in the nation heading into the SEC Championship Game where a loss to No. 1 Georgia would have likely ended its season. It also would have been just the second time in the eight years of the College Football Playoff that it would not have been a part of college football’s final four teams remaining. 

But Alabama found its usual gear at the expense of Georgia in a 41-24 conference title beatdown on Dec. 4 — solidifying the Crimson Tide’s place amongst the game’s elite, again, while quarterback Bryce Young clinched his Heisman Trophy. 

For Georgia, it extended an excruciating slump against an Alabama team it had not defeated since 2007. This is the same Alabama team that broke the hearts of the Bulldogs in the 2018 National Championship Game in overtime — extending their wait for a title that dates back to 1980. They had been college football’s No. 1 ranked team for nearly two months before their SEC title game loss to Alabama. 

They rolled through Michigan in the semifinal to set up another date with the Crimson Tide — who took care of Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl — in what is a matchup of the two very best teams in college football.

Players to watch

  • Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: 67.6% completion rating, 4,503 yards, 46 TD, 5 INT
  • Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama: 248 carries, 1,268 yards, 14 TD
  • Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: 75 receptions, 1,507 yards, 15 TD
  • James Cook, RB, Georgia: 107 carries, 651 yards, 6.1 yards per carry, 7 TD
  • Brock Bowers, WR, Georgia: 52 receptions, 846 yards, 12 TD
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia: 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 2 INT 

DraftKings Odds: 2022 National Championship Game

  • Spread: Georgia -2.5
  • Over/Under: 51.5
  • Georgia Moneyline: -140
  • Alabama Moneyline: +120
  • Bet on the National Championship Game here.

FanDuel Odds: 2022 National Championship Game

  • Spread: Georgia -2.5
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Georgia Moneyline: -135
  • Alabama Moneyline: +115
  • Bet on the National Championship Game here.

Ceasars Odds: 2022 National Championship Game

  • Spread: Georgia -3
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Georgia Moneyline: -140
  • Alabama Moneyline: +120
  • Bet on the National Championship Game here.

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

