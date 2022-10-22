College Football Week 8 Preview: Texas and Oklahoma St. battle in key Big-12 showdown

The College Football playoff initial rankings are just around the corner. With that, conferences that currently do not have teams ranked near the top of the country are in danger of not sending any of their top teams to the biggest bowl games available.

The Big 12 is no different. TCU, the 8th-ranked team in the nation has played well but is on the outside looking in for a potential playoff spot. While the Big 12 will soon see two of its top members leaving them for the SEC, the path to a conference championship and college football playoff spot can only get murkier following a tight top 25 clash on Saturday.

Texas may have dealt with injuries to key players to start the season, but they have certainly looked the part of a top team in college football. If they want to keep their Big 12 championship hopes alive, they’ll need to knock off rival Oklahoma St. (#11) to do so.

Let’s go over what you need to know for Saturday’s marquee matchup.

#20 Texas Longhorns vs. #11 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium

When: 3:30 pm – ET

How to Watch: ABC

Spread: Texas -6

Over/Under: 60.5

The Matchup

Quinn Ewers has looked the part of the top potential quarterback coming out of college for the 2023-24 draft class. His arm is excellent, his poise is superb and he has shown early traces of accuracy and efficiency that will be clamored by pretty much everyone in the NFL.

His injury during the Alabama game may have cost Texas a shot at the college football playoff, but it’s clear this offense is complete as they come. He’ll have to go against a top pass rush group in the Cowboys, but it’s a good test for the young QB to see how much further he needs to develop.

On the other side, Spencer Sanders has completed just 50% of his passes but has totaled over 320 yards of offense on the season each game. As scramblers go, he’s as lethal as they come in college football.

Texas is 9-3 all-time against Oklahoma State and that figure should stand if Ewers can have time in the pocket. Bijan Robinson seems a lock to be the top running back taken in the draft this year and will only help the Longhorns throughout big games like these here.

Top Prop Bets

Under Texas Points – 33.5

Texas’ offense has a lot to like. Steve Sarkisian has done a great job of getting the most out of Ewers, but last week against Iowa State showed how a strong pass rush can disrupt timing on the young quarterback.

I don’t think Oklahoma State will be able to beat Texas, but I do think they have the ability to keep the game close until Ewers makes the play that few college quarterbacks can make. It’s really a case of Texas having a top prospect in college football and the Cowboys not.

The Longhorns have a ton of offensive weapons, but I’ll trust the Oklahoma State pass rush to get home on more than one occasion.

First to Score – Oklahoma State +120

Oklahoma State had a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter last week against TCU before they lost in overtime. The Horned Frogs now have the fast track to the Big 12 title while the Cowboys are left facing a hungry Longhorns team that is itching to get to their matchup.

That being said, scrambling quarterbacks always pose unique problems for disciplined teams like Texas. I think Spencer Sanders can frustrate a good Texas defense and put them on the run early in the ballgame. Making Ewers play catch-up isn’t an excellent strategy, but it’s certainly worth doing so.

I like Oklahoma State to score first on Saturday.

