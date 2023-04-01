Final Four Betting Promos: How to Get Best Sportsbook Offers

These aren’t the matchups we expected to see, but bettors can still cash in on the games with these Final Four betting promos. Between SDSU-FAU and UConn-Miami, anything can happen tonight. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook’s new promo.

New players who get started with any of the Final Four betting promos on this page can go big on the games tonight. Choose from boosted odds, huge first bets, bonus bets, and other unique offers.

Final Four Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

Don’t call any of these teams Cinderella. Florida Atlantic might be a nine-seed, but we have a hard time calling any team with 35 wins Cinderella. San Diego State is a slight favorite over FAU. Meanwhile, UConn is the favorite to win it all, but anything can happen in the Final Four. Miami looked unstoppable in the second half of their Elite Eight win over Texas. Hit the ground running with these Final Four betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $150 on the Final Four

New players can get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the games tonight. Place a $5 wager on any team’s moneyline. If they win, you take home $150 in bonus bets. UConn is currently listed at -240 on the moneyline. That means existing users would need to risk $360 on the Huskies to net a profit of $150. New users can win that same payout in bonus bets on a $5 wager.

New players can click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and lock in this 30-1 moneyline odds boost for the Final Four.

FanDuel Sportsbook Delivers $1K No-Sweat Final Four Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar with a $1,000 no-sweat Final Four bet this weekend. Sign up and place a real money wager on either game tonight. That first bet will be covered for up to $1,000. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive a refund of $500 in bonus bets. This FanDuel promo provides new players with a safe landing spot if that first bet loses.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and activate this $1,000 no-sweat bet.

Caesars Sportsbook: Activate the “Full Caesar” for $1,250 Bet

Caesars Sportsbook takes the crown of the most interesting promo on the market. Bettors can activate the “Full Caesar” and unlock a trio of bonuses. Players will be able to take advantage of a $1,250 first bet for the Final Four or any other game this weekend. Additionally, new members will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use on exclusive perks and bonuses at physical Caesars locations.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet.

Getting Started With a $1,000 First Bet on BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook is keeping it simple with a $1,000 first bet for either Final Four game tonight. Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on the Final Four or any other market this weekend. If that bet wins, you win straight cash. However, anyone who loses on that first wager will receive an instant refund in bonus bets. This new promo provides bettors with a ton of flexibility going into this busy weekend.

Click this link and use promo code AMNY1000 for a $1,000 first bet at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Win $200 in Bonus Bets on $1 Wager

This bet365 Sportsbook promo is delivering a guarantee for bettors on the Final Four. Sign up, make a cash deposit of $10 or more, and place a $1 wager on any game. Once that original wager settles, players will receive $200 in bonus bets. It’s that simple when it comes to this offer. Bettors can stack up $200 in bonus bets to use on the Final Four, NBA, MLB, NHL, or any other market this weekend.

Click here to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $200 in bonus bets for the Final Four.

