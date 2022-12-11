Quinnen Williams leaves Jets meeting with Bills due to calf injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Jets’ defense suffered a significant loss during the first half of Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Quinnen Williams left the game in the second quarter after he suffered a non-contact injury and was down on the field for several minutes before he left with the team trainers.

Williams eventually went to the Jets’ locker room and was ruled out due to a calf injury.

He did not return from the locker room when the Jets took the field for the second half. New York had trailed Buffalo 7-0 at the start of the second half.

The defensive lineman has been one of New York’s best weapons this season and had already made a sizable impact on the game against the Bills. He had recorded three solo tackles and two sacks before he had to leave the game.

In his previous five games, Williams had recorded 12 solo tackles and four sacks for the Jets.