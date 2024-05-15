amNewYork Metro at 20: New York sports then and now

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

For as much as things change in the New York City sports landscape, a whole lot stays the same. AmNewYork continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a look back at the last 20 years of “Big 4” sports in the Big Apple, which has only featured three championships, but a number of iconic athletes that have passed their way through town.

Then and now: New York sports over the last 20 years

New York Yankees

2004 Home: Yankee Stadium I, Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium I, Bronx, NY 2024 Home: Yankee Stadium II, Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium II, Bronx, NY 2004 Owner: George Steinbrenner

George Steinbrenner 2024 Owner: Hal Steinbrenner

Hal Steinbrenner 2004 Manager: Joe Torre

Joe Torre 2024 Manager: Aaron Boone

Aaron Boone Total World Series in 2004: 26

26 Total World Series in 2024: 27 (Won 2009 World Series)

27 (Won 2009 World Series) AL Pennants Won Since 2004: 1 (2009)

1 (2009) Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 15 (2004-2007, 2009-2012, 2015, 2017-2022)

15 (2004-2007, 2009-2012, 2015, 2017-2022) Top Player, 2004 by WAR: Alex Rodriguez (.286 BA, .888 OPS, 36 HR, 106 RBI)



Alex Rodriguez (.286 BA, .888 OPS, 36 HR, 106 RBI) Top Player, 2024 by WAR: Juan Soto (.329 BA, .996 OPS, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Juan Soto (.329 BA, .996 OPS, 8 HR, 28 RBI) Notable Players: Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Juan Soto

Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Juan Soto Numbers Retired Since 2004: Mariano Rivera’s No. 42 (2013), Joe Torre’s No. 6 (2014), Jorge Posada’s No. 20 (2015), Andy Pettitte’s No. 46 (2015), Bernie Williams’ No. 51 (2015), Derek Jeter’s No. 2 (2017), Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 (2022)

Mariano Rivera’s No. 42 (2013), Joe Torre’s No. 6 (2014), Jorge Posada’s No. 20 (2015), Andy Pettitte’s No. 46 (2015), Bernie Williams’ No. 51 (2015), Derek Jeter’s No. 2 (2017), Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 (2022) Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Mariano Rivera (2019), Mike Mussina (2019), Derek Jeter (2020)

Mariano Rivera (2019), Mike Mussina (2019), Derek Jeter (2020) Franchise Value, 2004: $832 million

$832 million Franchise Value, 2024: $7.55 billion

New York Mets

2004 Home: Shea Stadium, Queens, NY

Shea Stadium, Queens, NY 2024 Home: Citi Field, Queens, NY

Citi Field, Queens, NY 2004 Owner: The Wilpon Family

The Wilpon Family 2024 Owner: Steve Cohen



Steve Cohen 2004 Manager: Art Howe

Art Howe 2024 Manager: Carlos Mendoza

Carlos Mendoza Total World Series in 2004: 2

2 Total World Series in 2024: 2

2 NL Pennants Won Since 2004: 1 (2015, lost in World Series to Royals)

1 (2015, lost in World Series to Royals) Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 4 (2006, 2015, 2016, 2022)

4 (2006, 2015, 2016, 2022) Top Player, 2004 by WAR: Al Leiter (10-8, 3.21 ERA, 117 Ks)

Al Leiter (10-8, 3.21 ERA, 117 Ks) Top Player, 2024 by WAR: Reed Garrett (5-0, 0.47 ERA, 32 Ks, 1.053 WHIP)

Reed Garrett (5-0, 0.47 ERA, 32 Ks, 1.053 WHIP) Notable Players: Mike Piazza, David Wright, Jose Reyes, Carlos Beltran, Matt Harvey, Yoenis Cespedes, Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor

Mike Piazza, David Wright, Jose Reyes, Carlos Beltran, Matt Harvey, Yoenis Cespedes, Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor Numbers Retired Since 2004: Mike Piazza’s No. 31 (2016), Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 (2021), Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 (2022), Willie Mays’ No. 24 (2022), Doc Gooden’s No. 16 (2024), Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 (2024)

Mike Piazza’s No. 31 (2016), Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 (2021), Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 (2022), Willie Mays’ No. 24 (2022), Doc Gooden’s No. 16 (2024), Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 (2024) Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Mike Piazza (2016)

Mike Piazza (2016) Franchise Value, 2004: $442 million

$442 million Franchise Value, 2024: $3 billion

New York Giants

2004 Home: Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 2024 Home: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 2004 Owner: The Wilpon Family

The Wilpon Family 2024 Owner: John Mara and Steve Tisch

John Mara and Steve Tisch 2004 Head Coach: Tom Coughlin

Tom Coughlin 2024 Head Coach: Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll Total Super Bowls in 2004: 2

2 Total Super Bowls in 2024: 4 (Won Super Bowl XLII, Super Bowl XLVI)

4 (Won Super Bowl XLII, Super Bowl XLVI) NFC Championships Won Since 2004: 2 (2007-08, 2011-12)

2 (2007-08, 2011-12) Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 7 (2005-2008, 2011, 2016, 2022)

7 (2005-2008, 2011, 2016, 2022) Top Player, 2004: Tiki Barber (355 carries, 1,518 yards, 13 TDs, 578 receiving yards)

Tiki Barber (355 carries, 1,518 yards, 13 TDs, 578 receiving yards) Top Player, 2024: Kayvon Thibodeaux (50 tackles, 11.5 sacks in 2023)



Kayvon Thibodeaux (50 tackles, 11.5 sacks in 2023) Notable Players: Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Tiki Barber, Amani Toomer, Justin Tuck, Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley

Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Tiki Barber, Amani Toomer, Justin Tuck, Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley Numbers Retired Since 2004: Eli Manning’s No. 10 (2021), Michael Strahan’s No. 92 (2021)

Eli Manning’s No. 10 (2021), Michael Strahan’s No. 92 (2021) Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Benny Friedman (2005), Harry Carson (2006), Bill Parcells (2013), Michael Strahan (2014), George Young (2020)

Benny Friedman (2005), Harry Carson (2006), Bill Parcells (2013), Michael Strahan (2014), George Young (2020) Franchise Value, 2004: $806 million

$806 million Franchise Value, 2024: $6.8 billion

New York Jets

2004 Home: Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 2024 Home: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 2004 Owner: Woody Johnson

Woody Johnson 2024 Owner: Woody and Christopher Johnson

Woody and Christopher Johnson 2004 Head Coach: Herman Edwards

Herman Edwards 2024 Head Coach: Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh Total Super Bowls in 2004: 1

1 Total Super Bowls in 2024: 1

1 AFC Championships Won Since 2004: 0

0 Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 4 (2004, 2006, 2009, 2010)

4 (2004, 2006, 2009, 2010) Top Player, 2004: Curtis Martin (371 carries, 1,697 yards, 12 TDs)

Curtis Martin (371 carries, 1,697 yards, 12 TDs) Top Player, 2024: Garrett Wilson (95 receptions, 1,042 yards, 3 TDs)



Garrett Wilson (95 receptions, 1,042 yards, 3 TDs) Notable Players: Curtis Martin, Wayne Chrebet, Chad Pennington, Brett Favre, Kevin Mawae, Nick Mangold, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Darrelle Revis, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams, Aaron Rodgers

Curtis Martin, Wayne Chrebet, Chad Pennington, Brett Favre, Kevin Mawae, Nick Mangold, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Darrelle Revis, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams, Aaron Rodgers Numbers Retired Since 2004: Joe Klecko’s No. 73 (2004), Curtis Martin’s No. 28 (2012), Dennis Byrd’s No. 90 (2012)

Joe Klecko’s No. 73 (2004), Curtis Martin’s No. 28 (2012), Dennis Byrd’s No. 90 (2012) Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Curtis Martin (2012), Kevin Mawae (2019), Winston Hill (2020), Darrelle Revis (2023), Joe Klecko (2023)

Curtis Martin (2012), Kevin Mawae (2019), Winston Hill (2020), Darrelle Revis (2023), Joe Klecko (2023) Franchise Value, 2004: $739 million

$739 million Franchise Value, 2024: $6.1 billion

New York Knicks

2004 Home: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY 2024 Home: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY 2004 Owner: Madison Square Garden Corp.

Madison Square Garden Corp. 2024 Owner: Madison Square Garden Corp.

Madison Square Garden Corp. 2004 Head Coach: Lenny Wilkens

Lenny Wilkens 2024 Head Coach: Tom Thibodeau

Tom Thibodeau Total NBA Titles in 2004: 2

2 Total NBA Titles in 2024: 2

2 Eastern Conference Championships Won Since 2004: 0

0 Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 7 (2004, 2011-2013, 2021, 2023-2024)

7 (2004, 2011-2013, 2021, 2023-2024) Top Player, 2004: Stephon Marbury (21.7 PPG, 8.1 APG in 2004-05 season)

Stephon Marbury (21.7 PPG, 8.1 APG in 2004-05 season) Top Player, 2024: Jalen Brunson (28.7 PPG, 6.7 APG in 2023-24 season)

Jalen Brunson (28.7 PPG, 6.7 APG in 2023-24 season) Notable Players: Stephon Marbury, Jeremy Lin, David Lee, Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudamire, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson

Stephon Marbury, Jeremy Lin, David Lee, Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudamire, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson Numbers Retired Since 2004: 0

0 Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Patrick Ewing (2008), Richie Guerin (2013), Bernard King (2013), Spencer Haywood (2015), Carl Braun (2019)

Patrick Ewing (2008), Richie Guerin (2013), Bernard King (2013), Spencer Haywood (2015), Carl Braun (2019) Franchise Value, 2004: $401 million

$401 million Franchise Value, 2024: $6.6 billion

Brooklyn Nets

2004 Home: Izod Center, East Rutherford, NJ

Izod Center, East Rutherford, NJ 2024 Home: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY 2004 Owner: YankeesNets LLC.

YankeesNets LLC. 2024 Owner: Joe Tsai

Joe Tsai 2004 Head Coach: Byron Scott, Lawrence Frank

Byron Scott, Lawrence Frank 2024 Head Coach: Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Ollie

Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Ollie Total NBA Titles in 2004: 0

0 Total NBA Titles in 2024: 0

0 Eastern Conference Championships Won Since 2004: 0

0 Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 12 (2004-2007, 2013-2015, 2019-2023)

12 (2004-2007, 2013-2015, 2019-2023) Top Player, 2004: Vince Carter (27.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.7 APG in 2004-05)

Vince Carter (27.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.7 APG in 2004-05) Top Player, 2024: Mikal Bridges (19.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.6 APG in 2023-24)



Mikal Bridges (19.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.6 APG in 2023-24) Notable Players: Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Andrei Kirilenko, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Ben Simmons

Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Andrei Kirilenko, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Ben Simmons Numbers Retired Since 2004: Jason Kidd’s No. 5 (2013)

Jason Kidd’s No. 5 (2013) Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Bernard King (2013) Jason Kidd (2018), Vince Carter (2024)

Bernard King (2013) Jason Kidd (2018), Vince Carter (2024) Franchise Value, 2004: $244 million

$244 million Franchise Value, 2024: $3.85 billion

New York Rangers

2004 Home: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY 2024 Home: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY 2004 Owner: Madison Square Garden Corp.

Madison Square Garden Corp. 2024 Owner: Madison Square Garden Corp.

Madison Square Garden Corp. 2004 Head Coach: Glenn Sather, Tom Renney

Glenn Sather, Tom Renney 2024 Head Coach: Peter Laviolette

Peter Laviolette Total Stanley Cups Won 2004: 4

4 Total Stanley Cups Won 2024: 4

4 Eastern Conference Championships Won Since 2004: 1 (2014)

1 (2014) Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 15 (2005-2009, 2011-2017, 2020, 2022-2024)

15 (2005-2009, 2011-2017, 2020, 2022-2024) Top Player, 2004: Bobby Holik (25 goals, 31 assists in 2003-04)

Bobby Holik (25 goals, 31 assists in 2003-04) Top Player, 2024: Artemi Panarin (49 goals, 71 assists in 2023-24)



Artemi Panarin (49 goals, 71 assists in 2023-24) Notable Players: Henrik Lundqvist, Jaromir Jagr, Rick Nash, Derek Stepan, Ryan McDonagh, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin

Henrik Lundqvist, Jaromir Jagr, Rick Nash, Derek Stepan, Ryan McDonagh, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin Numbers Retired Since 2004: Mike Richter’s No. 35 (2004), Mark Messier’s No. 11 (2006), Brian Leetch’s No. 2 (2008), Harry Howell’s No. 3 (2009), Andy Bathgate and Adam Graves’ No. 9 (2009), Vic Hadfield’s No. 11 2018), Jean Ratelle’s No. 19 (2019), Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 (2022)

Mike Richter’s No. 35 (2004), Mark Messier’s No. 11 (2006), Brian Leetch’s No. 2 (2008), Harry Howell’s No. 3 (2009), Andy Bathgate and Adam Graves’ No. 9 (2009), Vic Hadfield’s No. 11 2018), Jean Ratelle’s No. 19 (2019), Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 (2022) Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Mark Messier (2007), Brian Leetch (2009)

Mark Messier (2007), Brian Leetch (2009) Franchise Value, 2004: $272 million

$272 million Franchise Value, 2024: $2.65 billion

New York Islanders

2004 Home: Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY 2024 Home: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY 2004 Owner: Charles Wang

Charles Wang 2024 Owner: Scott Malkin

Scott Malkin 2004 Head Coach: Steve Stirling

Steve Stirling 2024 Head Coach: Lane Lambert, Patrick Roy

Lane Lambert, Patrick Roy Total Stanley Cups Won 2004: 4

4 Total Stanley Cups Won 2024: 4

4 Eastern Conference Championships Won Since 2004: 0

0 Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 10 (2004, 2007, 2013, 2015-2016, 2019-2021, 2023-2024)

10 (2004, 2007, 2013, 2015-2016, 2019-2021, 2023-2024) Top Player, 2004: Rick DiPietro (23-18-5, .911 SV%, 2.36 GAA 2003-04)

Rick DiPietro (23-18-5, .911 SV%, 2.36 GAA 2003-04) Top Player, 2024: Mathew Barzal (23 goals, 57 assists in 2023-24)

Mathew Barzal (23 goals, 57 assists in 2023-24) Notable Players: Rick DiPietro, John Tavares, Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Ilya Sorokin

Rick DiPietro, John Tavares, Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Ilya Sorokin Numbers Retired Since 2004: John Tonelli’s No. 27 (2020), Butch Goring’s No. 91 (2020)

John Tonelli’s No. 27 (2020), Butch Goring’s No. 91 (2020) Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Pierre Turgeon (2023)

Pierre Turgeon (2023) Franchise Value, 2004: $151 million

$151 million Franchise Value, 2024: $1.55 billion

For more New York sports news, visit AMNY.com