amNewYork Metro at 20: New York sports then and now

For as much as things change in the New York City sports landscape, a whole lot stays the same. AmNewYork continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a look back at the last 20 years of “Big 4” sports in the Big Apple, which has only featured three championships, but a number of iconic athletes that have passed their way through town.
Then and now: New York sports over the last 20 years
New York Yankees
- 2004 Home: Yankee Stadium I, Bronx, NY
- 2024 Home: Yankee Stadium II, Bronx, NY
- 2004 Owner: George Steinbrenner
- 2024 Owner: Hal Steinbrenner
- 2004 Manager: Joe Torre
- 2024 Manager: Aaron Boone
- Total World Series in 2004: 26
- Total World Series in 2024: 27 (Won 2009 World Series)
- AL Pennants Won Since 2004: 1 (2009)
- Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 15 (2004-2007, 2009-2012, 2015, 2017-2022)
- Top Player, 2004 by WAR: Alex Rodriguez (.286 BA, .888 OPS, 36 HR, 106 RBI)
- Top Player, 2024 by WAR: Juan Soto (.329 BA, .996 OPS, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
- Notable Players: Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Juan Soto
- Numbers Retired Since 2004: Mariano Rivera’s No. 42 (2013), Joe Torre’s No. 6 (2014), Jorge Posada’s No. 20 (2015), Andy Pettitte’s No. 46 (2015), Bernie Williams’ No. 51 (2015), Derek Jeter’s No. 2 (2017), Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 (2022)
- Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Mariano Rivera (2019), Mike Mussina (2019), Derek Jeter (2020)
- Franchise Value, 2004: $832 million
- Franchise Value, 2024: $7.55 billion
New York Mets
- 2004 Home: Shea Stadium, Queens, NY
- 2024 Home: Citi Field, Queens, NY
- 2004 Owner: The Wilpon Family
- 2024 Owner: Steve Cohen
- 2004 Manager: Art Howe
- 2024 Manager: Carlos Mendoza
- Total World Series in 2004: 2
- Total World Series in 2024: 2
- NL Pennants Won Since 2004: 1 (2015, lost in World Series to Royals)
- Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 4 (2006, 2015, 2016, 2022)
- Top Player, 2004 by WAR: Al Leiter (10-8, 3.21 ERA, 117 Ks)
- Top Player, 2024 by WAR: Reed Garrett (5-0, 0.47 ERA, 32 Ks, 1.053 WHIP)
- Notable Players: Mike Piazza, David Wright, Jose Reyes, Carlos Beltran, Matt Harvey, Yoenis Cespedes, Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor
- Numbers Retired Since 2004: Mike Piazza’s No. 31 (2016), Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 (2021), Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 (2022), Willie Mays’ No. 24 (2022), Doc Gooden’s No. 16 (2024), Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 (2024)
- Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Mike Piazza (2016)
- Franchise Value, 2004: $442 million
- Franchise Value, 2024: $3 billion
New York Giants
- 2004 Home: Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- 2024 Home: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- 2004 Owner: The Wilpon Family
- 2024 Owner: John Mara and Steve Tisch
- 2004 Head Coach: Tom Coughlin
- 2024 Head Coach: Brian Daboll
- Total Super Bowls in 2004: 2
- Total Super Bowls in 2024: 4 (Won Super Bowl XLII, Super Bowl XLVI)
- NFC Championships Won Since 2004: 2 (2007-08, 2011-12)
- Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 7 (2005-2008, 2011, 2016, 2022)
- Top Player, 2004: Tiki Barber (355 carries, 1,518 yards, 13 TDs, 578 receiving yards)
- Top Player, 2024: Kayvon Thibodeaux (50 tackles, 11.5 sacks in 2023)
- Notable Players: Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Tiki Barber, Amani Toomer, Justin Tuck, Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley
- Numbers Retired Since 2004: Eli Manning’s No. 10 (2021), Michael Strahan’s No. 92 (2021)
- Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Benny Friedman (2005), Harry Carson (2006), Bill Parcells (2013), Michael Strahan (2014), George Young (2020)
- Franchise Value, 2004: $806 million
- Franchise Value, 2024: $6.8 billion
New York Jets
- 2004 Home: Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- 2024 Home: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- 2004 Owner: Woody Johnson
- 2024 Owner: Woody and Christopher Johnson
- 2004 Head Coach: Herman Edwards
- 2024 Head Coach: Robert Saleh
- Total Super Bowls in 2004: 1
- Total Super Bowls in 2024: 1
- AFC Championships Won Since 2004: 0
- Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 4 (2004, 2006, 2009, 2010)
- Top Player, 2004: Curtis Martin (371 carries, 1,697 yards, 12 TDs)
- Top Player, 2024: Garrett Wilson (95 receptions, 1,042 yards, 3 TDs)
- Notable Players: Curtis Martin, Wayne Chrebet, Chad Pennington, Brett Favre, Kevin Mawae, Nick Mangold, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Darrelle Revis, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams, Aaron Rodgers
- Numbers Retired Since 2004: Joe Klecko’s No. 73 (2004), Curtis Martin’s No. 28 (2012), Dennis Byrd’s No. 90 (2012)
- Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Curtis Martin (2012), Kevin Mawae (2019), Winston Hill (2020), Darrelle Revis (2023), Joe Klecko (2023)
- Franchise Value, 2004: $739 million
- Franchise Value, 2024: $6.1 billion
New York Knicks
- 2004 Home: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- 2024 Home: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- 2004 Owner: Madison Square Garden Corp.
- 2024 Owner: Madison Square Garden Corp.
- 2004 Head Coach: Lenny Wilkens
- 2024 Head Coach: Tom Thibodeau
- Total NBA Titles in 2004: 2
- Total NBA Titles in 2024: 2
- Eastern Conference Championships Won Since 2004: 0
- Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 7 (2004, 2011-2013, 2021, 2023-2024)
- Top Player, 2004: Stephon Marbury (21.7 PPG, 8.1 APG in 2004-05 season)
- Top Player, 2024: Jalen Brunson (28.7 PPG, 6.7 APG in 2023-24 season)
- Notable Players: Stephon Marbury, Jeremy Lin, David Lee, Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudamire, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson
- Numbers Retired Since 2004: 0
- Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Patrick Ewing (2008), Richie Guerin (2013), Bernard King (2013), Spencer Haywood (2015), Carl Braun (2019)
- Franchise Value, 2004: $401 million
- Franchise Value, 2024: $6.6 billion
Brooklyn Nets
- 2004 Home: Izod Center, East Rutherford, NJ
- 2024 Home: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- 2004 Owner: YankeesNets LLC.
- 2024 Owner: Joe Tsai
- 2004 Head Coach: Byron Scott, Lawrence Frank
- 2024 Head Coach: Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Ollie
- Total NBA Titles in 2004: 0
- Total NBA Titles in 2024: 0
- Eastern Conference Championships Won Since 2004: 0
- Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 12 (2004-2007, 2013-2015, 2019-2023)
- Top Player, 2004: Vince Carter (27.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.7 APG in 2004-05)
- Top Player, 2024: Mikal Bridges (19.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.6 APG in 2023-24)
- Notable Players: Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Andrei Kirilenko, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Ben Simmons
- Numbers Retired Since 2004: Jason Kidd’s No. 5 (2013)
- Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Bernard King (2013) Jason Kidd (2018), Vince Carter (2024)
- Franchise Value, 2004: $244 million
- Franchise Value, 2024: $3.85 billion
New York Rangers
- 2004 Home: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- 2024 Home: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- 2004 Owner: Madison Square Garden Corp.
- 2024 Owner: Madison Square Garden Corp.
- 2004 Head Coach: Glenn Sather, Tom Renney
- 2024 Head Coach: Peter Laviolette
- Total Stanley Cups Won 2004: 4
- Total Stanley Cups Won 2024: 4
- Eastern Conference Championships Won Since 2004: 1 (2014)
- Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 15 (2005-2009, 2011-2017, 2020, 2022-2024)
- Top Player, 2004: Bobby Holik (25 goals, 31 assists in 2003-04)
- Top Player, 2024: Artemi Panarin (49 goals, 71 assists in 2023-24)
- Notable Players: Henrik Lundqvist, Jaromir Jagr, Rick Nash, Derek Stepan, Ryan McDonagh, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin
- Numbers Retired Since 2004: Mike Richter’s No. 35 (2004), Mark Messier’s No. 11 (2006), Brian Leetch’s No. 2 (2008), Harry Howell’s No. 3 (2009), Andy Bathgate and Adam Graves’ No. 9 (2009), Vic Hadfield’s No. 11 2018), Jean Ratelle’s No. 19 (2019), Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 (2022)
- Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Mark Messier (2007), Brian Leetch (2009)
- Franchise Value, 2004: $272 million
- Franchise Value, 2024: $2.65 billion
New York Islanders
- 2004 Home: Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY
- 2024 Home: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY
- 2004 Owner: Charles Wang
- 2024 Owner: Scott Malkin
- 2004 Head Coach: Steve Stirling
- 2024 Head Coach: Lane Lambert, Patrick Roy
- Total Stanley Cups Won 2004: 4
- Total Stanley Cups Won 2024: 4
- Eastern Conference Championships Won Since 2004: 0
- Playoff Appearances Since 2004: 10 (2004, 2007, 2013, 2015-2016, 2019-2021, 2023-2024)
- Top Player, 2004: Rick DiPietro (23-18-5, .911 SV%, 2.36 GAA 2003-04)
- Top Player, 2024: Mathew Barzal (23 goals, 57 assists in 2023-24)
- Notable Players: Rick DiPietro, John Tavares, Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Ilya Sorokin
- Numbers Retired Since 2004: John Tonelli’s No. 27 (2020), Butch Goring’s No. 91 (2020)
- Hall of Famers Inducted Since 2004: Pierre Turgeon (2023)
- Franchise Value, 2004: $151 million
- Franchise Value, 2024: $1.55 billion