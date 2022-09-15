Zach Wilson practicing again amid leg rehab

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has begun practicing on the field with his teammates, which marks a significant step as he rehabs from his injury.

Wilson tore his meniscus and suffered a bone bruise during the team’s opening preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12, and has not been on the field since. He underwent “successful” surgery a week after his injury, and has been working to get back to action.

The team was initially hopeful that Wilson could start in their Week 1 matchup, but head coach Robert Saleh, days before the game, announced that he would be out until at least Week 4, when Gang Green plays the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We are going to make sure that both mind and body are 110% and that we do right by him,” said Saleh.

Seeing Wilson back on the field in a practice setting is a big relief for fans hoping to see the second-year signal caller as soon as possible.

Zach Wilson is out on the practice field again today with the Jets: pic.twitter.com/QGetXCyH0a — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 15, 2022

In his absence, veteran backup Joe Flacco has assumed the starting role.

Flacco threw 59 times in their opening contest against the Baltimore Ravens, completing 39 passes for 37 yards. He had one touchdown and an interception.

Wilson was drafted by the Jets 2nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and was heading into the season looking to prove that he could be the long-term answer at MetLife Stadium.

At 23-years-old, Wilson finished last season with a 55.6% completion rate, and 2,334 yards in 13 games, with 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

His play became significantly better as the season progressed, as the last 6 games of the season saw the young quarterback toss 5 touchdowns to just 1 interception.

Whenever he gets back into action in a competitive setting, Wilson will look to build on that late-season momentum, and continue his progression in the pros.

