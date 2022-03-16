Jets re-sign veteran backup QB Joe Flacco

The New York Jets have re-signed quarterback Joe Flacco to backup sophomore starter Zach Wilson, according to multiple reports.

The former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champion inked a one-year deal on Wednesday worth $3.5 million, in addition to incentives that could bring his pay higher.

The 37-year-old University of Delaware alum played his first stint with Gang Green after signing with New York in the 2020 offseason, following his release from the Denver Broncos, and played sporadically when then-starter Sam Darnold suffered various injuries.

Following the 2020 season, Flacco left the Jets to sign as a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent just a few months before being traded back to the Jets in October 2021.

He started just a single game last year, and attempted 42 passes all season, completing 64.3% of them, and recording 3 touchdowns.

Prior to losing the starting job in Baltimore in 2018, Flacco had played all 16 regular season games in his first 10 years in the NFL.

Flacco helped lead the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl 47 in 2013, when the team bested the San Francisco 49ers by a 34-31 margin.

Now, Flacco — along with fellow quarterback Mike White — will serve as the backup to 22-year-old Wilson, who came to the Jets as the team’s second-overall pick in the 2021 season.

Wilson played in 13 games as a rookie, and recorded an underwhelming 55.6 completion percentage, while throwing for 179.5 yard per game. He finished the year with 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.