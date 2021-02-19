Mets ink starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to two-year, $20 million contract | amNewYork

Quantcast
Mets ink starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to two-year, $20 million contract

FILE PHOTO: Sep 25, 2020; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Taijuan Walker (00) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets further solidified their starting rotation Friday in inking Taijuan Walker to a two-year, $20 million contract.

According to multiple reports, Walker’s deal includes a third-year option.

Walker posted a 4-3 record and 2.70 ERA with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays in 2020. He had 50 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings.

Walker could enter spring training as the favorite for the No. 5 starter job in the Mets’ rotation.

With Noah Syndergaard out until at least June as he recovers from Tommy John surgery performed nearly one year ago, the Mets open the season with Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Stroman and David Peterson in the rotation.

Walker has a career record of 35-34 with the Mariners, Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker had Tommy John surgery in 2018 after three starts for the Diamondbacks.

With Field Level Media

