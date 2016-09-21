Formula E race headed to Red Hook, Brooklyn

The race will take place on a track with 13 turns and views of the Manhattan skyline, Statue of Liberty and Governor’s Island.

Brooklyn, start your green engines.

Red Hook will host the city’s first-ever FIA Formula E Championship race in July, the city announced Wednesday. The competition features vehicles that are designed like regular Formula 1 cars but operate with electric engines.

Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted the event will be a huge draw for racing fans around the world.

“New York City is where technology, sustainability and commerce all connect. There’s no better home for the ePrix,” he said in a statement.

The race takes place on a 1.21-mile track that winds around Pier 11 and the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The track features 13 turns and includes views of the Manhattan skyline, Statue of Liberty and Governor’s Island.

Sébastien Buemi, the current Formula E champion, said he was excited to hit NYC.

“I think it will be an amazing event, particularly with that backdrop,” he said in a statement.

Details on the race’s exact date and tickets will be unveiled in the future, according to the city.

The FIA Formula E Championship will begin its third season next month and include competitions in cities including Hong Kong, Buenos Aires and Paris. The cars can reach a max speed of 150 miles per hour, but the city assured that the race won’t disrupt the community.