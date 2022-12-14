France vs Morocco 2022 World Cup semifinal: Preview, how to watch, odds, best bets

Now there are three. With Argentina having booked its place in the World Cup Final following a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday, it’s France vs Morocco to decide the other finalist at this year’s tournament in Qatar.

The defending champions in France were expected to get this far having the brightest young star on the planet in Kylian Mbappe leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals at the tournament. They’ve scored 11 goals in five matches to outshine a defense that has looked suspect at times.

Still, they are the overwhelming favorites for this semifinal — and rightfully so.

When it comes to their opponents in Morocco, though, no one expected the Atlas Lions to be here.

This is the first African side to ever reach the semifinal stage of a World Cup, doing so by allowing just one single goal in Qatar — which was an own goal during a 2-1 group-stage win over Canada. A team no short on quality boasts the marauding wing-back, Achraf Hakimi, while Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech pulls the attacking strings.

Sure, this is a Cinderella story, but it’s also abundantly clear that Morocco can hang with the best sides in world soccer. The Atlas Lions have already downed three of the traditional powerhouses on the planet: Belgium in the group stage before outlasting Spain in penalties in the Round of 16 and crashing Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal out of the competition in the quarterfinals.

It would be a remarkable event to finally see an African nation in a World Cup Final.