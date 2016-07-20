Frank Lampard’s success parallels that of New York City FC

The 38-year-old midfielder scored his first five goals of the season in NYCFC’s last six games.

Frank Lampard has scored five goals in New York City FC’s last six games. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jewel Samad

Frank Lampard has had a tumultuous time since joining New York City FC, but things are looking up.

The 38-year-old midfielder scored his first five goals of the season in NYCFC’s last six games, correlating with the club’s fifth win in their last six to help lift them to a three-point lead in the Eastern Conference.

Earning his way back into the starting lineup did not come easy for the former Chelsea star. Looking to put his disappointing first MLS season behind him, Lampard was determined to prove he still had what it takes to be a premier player for NYCFC (9-6-6, 33 points) and reverse his fortunes in 2016. But he was sidelined for the first two months with a calf injury.

“Being injured is frustrating for anyone,” Lampard told ESPN FC this week. “I was particularly frustrated. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, and that’s contribute and score goals and help the team.”

After returning in late May, things really turned around for Lampard. He scored his first goal in his first start of 2016 on June 18 in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Union. His contributions were even more critical when he scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution on July 6.

Lampard’s strong play of late can only help NYCFC in their playoff push, which continues in the third and final regular-season matchup with the rival New York Red Bulls on Sunday.