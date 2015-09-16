Lampard scores first goal for NYC FC in win over Toronto

Frank Lampard scored his first goal for NYC FC Wednesday night in a 2-0 win over Toronto at Yankee Stadium.Lampard …

New York City FC midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates after scoring a first-half goal in an MLS game against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / Barnard College

Frank Lampard scored his first goal for NYC FC Wednesday night in a 2-0 win over Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

Lampard took a right-footed shot in the box and Toronto goalie Chris Konopka, under pressure from City’s Patrick Mullins, couldn’t make the save. Mullins scored the second City goal in the 77th minute.

Lampard’s goal was set up when Andrea Pirlo sent a pass into the box to overlapping defender RJ Allen, and Allen passed it back to the open Lampard. It was Lampard’s fifth game for NYC FC.

Lampard joined NYC FC at the start of August after a 20-year career in the English Premier League where he was extremely successful with Chelsea FC, helping the Blues win league, FA Cup and Champions League titles. He spent last season with Manchester City. He scored 178 Premier League goals, 147 of them for Chelsea.

City, which is well adrift of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, got a tad bit closer to sixth place Montreal Impact. But City has 31 points from 29 games while Montreal has 32 points from only 25 games.

Lampard had a good chance for another goal in the second half when he took a cross deep in the box, but he failed to get enough foot on it and Konopka made an easy save.

Mullins’ goal came on a strong header off a corner kick from Pirlo.

City had most of the play and Toronto failed to solidify its playoff position.