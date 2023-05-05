Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts to Dexter Lawrence extension

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants locked up defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year extension and on Friday morning, head coach Brian Daboll expressed his excitement for both the player and organization.

Lawrence was coming off a 2022 season where he had a career-high 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and 28 quarterback hits. The defensive tackle also registered 68 total tackles, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.

“Good to get Dexter done. Happy he’s back,” Daboll said before the start of rookie camp on Friday. “A good player for us. Good leader, good person. So congratulations to Dexter and happy for our organization as well.”

The Giants’ head coach said that he had already spoken to Lawrence both on Thursday and Friday and said that Lawrence was excited to get the deal out of the way. Lawrence had not been attending the team’s offseason program while the two sides negotiated a deal, but was still under contract for another season with the Giants.

Lawrence and the Giants coming to terms seemed like an inevitability with general manager Joe Schoen indicating that talks had been going well. Now, New York has locked up one of the best players at his position for the foreseeable future and Lawrence became the third highest-paid DT in the NFL.

“He’s just a good player and he fits what we do,” Daboll said. “He’s a good person. He’s a good leader. So again, congratulations to Dexter. I know it’s big news, particularly around here. Congratulate him and he’ll be in later today.”

With Lawrence’s contract out of the way, Saquon Barkley remains the last piece of in-house business that Schoen needs to take care of. The running back had not signed his franchise tender which means he is unable to attend the Giants’ offseason program until he does.

The Giants were holding mini camp this weekend at the team’s East Rutherford practice facility.

For more Giants coverage, visit amNY Sports