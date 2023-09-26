Giants’ Daniel Jones must take advantage of Seahawks secondary in Week 4 matchup

Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, Daniel Jones ranks 22nd in the NFL in QBR amongst qualified starters. While the Giants franchise quarterback earned himself a big four-year, $160 million payday this offseason, he has been less than impressive for Big Blue this year.

The Giants are set to square off against the 2-1 Seattle Seahawks on Monday night to wrap up Week 4. While Seattle has managed to come away with wins against the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions, it certainly has not been because of their passing defense.

The Seahawks have the second-worst passing defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed (984) and completions (86). For a team that allowed less than 3,600 yards in the air all of last season, the once-notorious “Legion of Boom” has been anything but that this season.

Jones on the other hand has only thrown for 568 yards this year (24th in the NFL) and has thrown four interceptions (T-3rd most in NFL). Something is going to have to give in the Meadowlands next Monday if the G-Men want to come away with a W.

Jones’ receiving corps has not done him any favors either, with zero wide receivers ranked in the top 50 of PFF. While Jones may share some of the blame in this, the likes of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt have failed to make an impact this season. The trio of receivers have combined for 17 catches and 259 yards through the first three weeks of the season. For reference, Vikings pass catcher Justin Jefferson has 18 catches and 308 yards in his last two games.

One of the lone bright spots for Jones this year has been newly acquired tight end Darren Waller, who is fifth in the NFL amongst tight ends with 132 receiving yards. Second-year wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will also look to make more of an impact going forward as the young receiver showed flashes of electric playmaking that Giants faithful saw in his rookie season. The former second-round pick played in limited snaps during Thursday’s contest against the 49ers but is expected to play a larger role on Monday.

While the Giants are expected to get a lift on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks are expecting safety Jamal Adams to make his first appearance since Week 1 of last season where Adams suffered a torn quad. Pete Carroll confirmed to reporters that, “Jamal is back. He’s ready to go.” The former All-Pro and three-time Pro-Bowler will surely lift an abysmal Seahawks secondary in his return to Metlife.

Jones and crew will have high expectations come Monday night as the G-Men look to battle back to a .500 record on the season. The big blue aerial attack will have to be at its best if the Giants want to come away with a win.

For more on the Giants and Daniel Jones, visit AMNY.com