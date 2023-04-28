Giants’ first round pick Deonte Banks learned to appreciate football more during missed season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two picks before the Giants selected Deonte Banks with the 24th overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens made their selection. A Baltimore native who has played his entire football career in Maryland, Banks was a Ravens fan but there wasn’t any disappointment that his favorite team growing up didn’t select him.

“I wasn’t worried about where I was picked, I just wanted to get picked,” Banks said during his introductory press conference at the Giants facility.

The corner appeared to be all smiles as he walked into the Giants facility Friday afternoon for the first time. A video posted by the Giants on social media captured the moment he stepped out of a black SUV and into the building wearing a white New York Giants hat with a blue brim.

It had been a bit of a journey for Banks to get to the moment on Friday. Banks was coming off a year with Maryland where he either tied or set a new career record, but prior to that, he had to sit out an entire year from the sport he loved.

Banks suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder during the second start of his junior year which ended his season early. The 22-year-old said described the time period as a “real dark spot” for himself.

The corner was able to work his way back and had a strong season his senior year, but Banks did have a greater appreciation for the game.

“I just feel like I just started to really care for it more,” Banks said. “Cause it got taken away from me. It’s like that’s not really something I want to happen again, so I kind of prepare more. Keep my body right more.”

Banks added that he spent more time in the training room since the injury so that he could keep his body right.

Now Banks has the chance to come to a Giants squad and take his game to another level in New York. His “Top 30” visit was his first time visiting the area, but he had no interest in trying to see the sights now that he was here.

“‘I’m here to play football,” Banks said.